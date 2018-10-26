World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Small Scale
  4. Russia
  5. Sozonych
  6. 2018
  7. lesom / Sozonych

lesom / Sozonych

  • 01:00 - 26 October, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
lesom / Sozonych
Save this picture!
lesom / Sozonych, © Karmanov Evgeny
© Karmanov Evgeny

© Karmanov Evgeny © Karmanov Evgeny © Karmanov Evgeny © Karmanov Evgeny + 20

Save this picture!
© Karmanov Evgeny
© Karmanov Evgeny

Text description provided by the architects. The forest is a place where you can be alone with yourself. However, a modern man, accustomed to the comforts of the city, feels like a stranger in a forest setting. He measures out every move, watching his step, trying to avoid losing his footing.

Save this picture!
© Karmanov Evgeny
© Karmanov Evgeny
Save this picture!
Axonometric
Axonometric
Save this picture!
© Karmanov Evgeny
© Karmanov Evgeny

He is restless, but the call of nature is strong and it encourages human to go further in deep, along with an unknown forest path. The “Forest” project represents an alternative path that elevates human through a century-old forest to the canopy of trees, leaving behind the hostility of wildlife.

A long wooden ramp about 36 meters long, repeating the tortuous lines of forest paths, is completed at its end by a cubical-shaped house with a side of 2.4 m and a terrace with a place for a fire, where opens a beautiful view of the setting sun.

Save this picture!
© Karmanov Evgeny
© Karmanov Evgeny

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Sozonych
Office

Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Other Small Scale Russia
Cite: "lesom / Sozonych" 26 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/904489/lesom-sozonych/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream