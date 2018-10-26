lesom / Sozonych

+ 20

Architects Sozonych

Location Kostroma, Kostroma Oblast, Russia

Area 250.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Karmanov Evgeny

Manufacturers Loading...

Text description provided by the architects. The forest is a place where you can be alone with yourself. However, a modern man, accustomed to the comforts of the city, feels like a stranger in a forest setting. He measures out every move, watching his step, trying to avoid losing his footing.

He is restless, but the call of nature is strong and it encourages human to go further in deep, along with an unknown forest path. The “Forest” project represents an alternative path that elevates human through a century-old forest to the canopy of trees, leaving behind the hostility of wildlife.

A long wooden ramp about 36 meters long, repeating the tortuous lines of forest paths, is completed at its end by a cubical-shaped house with a side of 2.4 m and a terrace with a place for a fire, where opens a beautiful view of the setting sun.