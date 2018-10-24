World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Australia
  5. anthrosite
  6. 2017
  7. Brass House / anthrosite

Brass House / anthrosite

  • 20:00 - 24 October, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Brass House / anthrosite
Save this picture!
© Jon Reid
© Jon Reid

© Jon Reid © Jon Reid © Jon Reid © Jon Reid + 19

Save this picture!
Brass House / anthrosite, © Jon Reid
© Jon Reid

Text description provided by the architects. The site is situated within an atypical urban/ rural condition. To the western front boundary addresses a 60km/h road connecting neighbouring headland communities with the city centre. To the east; a state conservation area bordering a secluded beach. Addressing these opposing conditions was a key consideration in the development of a central covered outdoor living room; the Garden Room. Providing relief from the vehicular traffic and oriented to capture distant filtered ocean views and the native bushland setting.

Save this picture!
© Jon Reid
© Jon Reid

The terrain of the site informed both the building setout and planning opportunities. Set on an existing ridge form, the building follows the existing ground stepping down to create direct internal relationships with the outdoors whilst providing internal separation through subtle changes in level.

Save this picture!
© Jon Reid
© Jon Reid

Given the site’s bushland setting, the design had to address bushfire requirements. An informed response minimised the impact of BAL 40 requirements to back of house areas and allowed living spaces to be uncompromising by standard controls.

Save this picture!
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan

Key design briefing requirements included: kitchen as the heart of the home, covered outdoor area engaging the landscape, children and adult bedroom separation and a valued entry experience.

Save this picture!
© Jon Reid
© Jon Reid

Throughout the design process, the importance and impact the landscape; whether native or constructed, has been an emphasis of the design. Each room is oriented and framed towards a garden to enhance the experience and relationship between indoor and outdoor.

Save this picture!
© Jon Reid
© Jon Reid

Our belief in an economic hierarchy allows for the right balance between cost and value to be achieved. We believe the primary investment should be made to spaces and items which impact the users on a daily basis. At Brass House, the design revolves around the Garden Room, the value of custom detailed, timber windows and doors, brickwork and in-situ concrete elements soften through native landscaping. For the interiors, built-in joinery is carefully crafted and enhanced through a white neutral pallet to strength the landscape experience.

Save this picture!
© Jon Reid
© Jon Reid

Without exhausting the budget external enclosure details; claddings, flashing and rainwater goods etc. which impact users on a peripheral level have been simplified. Utilising standard products, materials are simply crafted and finished dark monochromic to sit within the native bush context.

Save this picture!
© Jon Reid
© Jon Reid

Design is a process. Each project is a result of an understanding of the site; conditions and constrains, of working with people, engaging the client, with consultants, contractors and craftsmen, of collaboration to achieve outcomes not originally foreseen. Brass House follows this philosophy. The design outcome is a result of an informed response to these numerous threads.

Save this picture!
© Jon Reid
© Jon Reid

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
anthrosite
Office

Products:

Wood Concrete Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Australia
Cite: "Brass House / anthrosite" 24 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/904465/brass-house-anthrosite/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream