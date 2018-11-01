World
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Ecuador
  5. Bernardo Bustamante Arquitectos
  6. 2018
  7. Sun House / Bernardo Bustamante Arquitectos

Sun House / Bernardo Bustamante Arquitectos

Sun House / Bernardo Bustamante Arquitectos
Sun House / Bernardo Bustamante Arquitectos, © Bicubik
© Bicubik

© Bicubik

  • Architects

    Bernardo Bustamante Arquitectos

  • Location

    Yaruquí, Ecuador

  • Architect in charge

    Bernardo Bustamante P.

  • Design Team

    Doménika Baquero

  • Area

    240.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photography

    Bicubik
© Bicubik
© Bicubik

Text description provided by the architects. A weekend house, located in one of the hills that create a border around the town of Yaruquí, which is noticeably developed by the new airport of Quito.

South Facade
South Facade

The hillside terrain with a regular slope offers impressive views towards the Tababela Valley, with the City of Quito as a backdrop.

© Bicubik
© Bicubik

The lot is large, which allowed the dispersion of the program and enabled us to design a a single leveled building, thus reducing costs. The project has a bar as axis and a satellite; the 21 meter long bar distributes the program in a linear way, so that all spaces open onto a large porch facing the view and merging the interior with the exterior. At the same time, the horizontally placed bars provide a better adaption to natural topography of the location. The satellite contains the covered parking lots and a large warehouse.

West Facade
West Facade

In this area of ​​the Andes of Quito, it has been a tradition to build with the land of the mountains, raw for the adobes or burned for bricks or tiles. The color of the buildings in the landscape is therefore the same color as the ground. In order to maintain coherence with the surroundings, the brick was emptied and used as the fundamental raw material, which allowed to solve the details in many ways.

© Bicubik
© Bicubik
Brick Lintel Detail
Brick Lintel Detail

The structure is metallic, prefabricated in a workshop and assembled on site. The carpentries are also metallic, with a system of sliding and folding doors that shield the house, in order to protect it whenever uninhabited. It also performs as a large blind to shield the porch from the sun or, in certain times of the year, from the wind. In short, it is a contemporary house that uses traditional resources, optimizes materials and allows an agile, cheap and sustainable construction over time.

© Bicubik
© Bicubik

In short, it is a contemporary house that uses traditional resources, optimizes materials and allows an agile, cheap and sustainable construction over time. 

© Bicubik
© Bicubik

Cite: "Sun House / Bernardo Bustamante Arquitectos" [Sun Villa / Bernardo Bustamante Arquitectos] 01 Nov 2018. ArchDaily. (Trans. Santibañez, Danae) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/904442/sun-house-bernardo-bustamante-arquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884

