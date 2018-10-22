World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Sagrada Família to Pay Off $41 Million Debt to Barcelona for Building Permits

Sagrada Família to Pay Off $41 Million Debt to Barcelona for Building Permits

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Sagrada Família to Pay Off $41 Million Debt to Barcelona for Building Permits
Save this picture!
Sagrada Família to Pay Off $41 Million Debt to Barcelona for Building Permits, Sagrada Família. Image © Expiatory Temple of the Sagrada Família
Sagrada Família. Image © Expiatory Temple of the Sagrada Família

The trustees of Barcelona's historic Sagrada Família have reached an agreement with the city council to pay off $41 million in debt for not having the appropriate building permits. As the New York Times reports, the saga has continued for more than a century, as an original building permit issued in 1885 by Sant Martí de Provençals was no longer valid when the town was absorbed into the city of Barcelona. Designed by Catalan architect Antoni Gaudí in 1882, the Sagrada Família is still under construction 136 years later.

Sagrada Família. Image © Flickr User: haschelsax, bajo CC BY-ND 2.0 Sagrada Família. Image © Renate Dodell Sagrada Família. Image © John Kennan Sagrada Família. Image © Flickr User: Kah-Wai Lin, bajo CC BY-NC-ND 2.0 + 7

Save this picture!
Sagrada Família. Image © Flickr User: Kah-Wai Lin, bajo CC BY-NC-ND 2.0
Sagrada Família. Image © Flickr User: Kah-Wai Lin, bajo CC BY-NC-ND 2.0

Church officials have agreed to pay off the debt over a 10 year period in installments. In exchange, they plan for the permit to help improve public transportation in the surrounding areas. "The Sagrada Família is an icon and the most visited monument in our city," Ada Colau, mayor of Barcelona, tweeted on Thursday. "After two years of dialogue we have made an agreement that will guarantee the payment of the license, secure access to the monument and facilitate local life with improvements to public transport and redevelopment of the nearby streets."

Save this picture!
Sagrada Família. Image © Expiatory Temple of the Sagrada Família
Sagrada Família. Image © Expiatory Temple of the Sagrada Família
Save this picture!
Sagrada Família. Image © Flickr User: haschelsax, bajo CC BY-ND 2.0
Sagrada Família. Image © Flickr User: haschelsax, bajo CC BY-ND 2.0

One of the best known structures of Catalan Modernisme, the Sagrada Família draws over three million visitors annually. Gaudi worked on the project until his death in 1926, in full anticipation he would not live to see it finished. Once completed, La Sagrada Familia will feature eighteen towers presenting a unique view of the temple from any single vantage point. Even as construction continues, older portions are undergoing cleaning and restoration. The temple has relied entirely on private donations since its inception, and has seen many delays due to lack of funding.

The Sagrada Família is set to be complete in 2026, the centennial of Gaudí’s death.

View the complete gallery

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Eric Baldwin
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Eric Baldwin. "Sagrada Família to Pay Off $41 Million Debt to Barcelona for Building Permits" 22 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/904439/sagrada-familia-to-pay-off-41-dollars-million-debt-to-barcelona-for-building-permits/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream