  3. Le Corbusier’s Restored Parisian Apartment Opened to the Public

Le Corbusier’s Restored Parisian Apartment Opened to the Public

Le Corbusier’s Restored Parisian Apartment Opened to the Public
Le Corbusier’s Restored Parisian Apartment Opened to the Public, © FLC/ADAGP/Mercusot
© FLC/ADAGP/Mercusot

The Fondation Le Corbusier has celebrated its 50th anniversary with the unveiling of a restored apartment originally designed by the famous architect. The studio apartment on Nungesser-et-Coli in Paris was designed by Le Corbusier in 1931 for his own habitation and was completed in 1934.

The apartment underwent two years of restoration following its listing as a classified world heritage site in 2016 and is now open to the public.

© FLC/ADAGP/Mercusot © FLC/ADAGP/Mercusot © FLC/ADAGP © FLC/ADAGP

© FLC/ADAGP/Mercusot
© FLC/ADAGP/Mercusot

Since its founding in 1968, the Fondation Le Corbusier has been devoted to “the conservation, knowledge, and dissemination of Le Corbusier’s work” through opening schemes to the public, conserving architectural works, seeking world heritage status, curating exhibitions, publications, and providing financial support for research relating to the architect.

© FLC/ADAGP/Mercusot
© FLC/ADAGP/Mercusot

In celebrating its 50th anniversary, the foundation has unveiled the completed renovation of Le Corbusier’s Nungesser-et-Coli apartment in Paris. Designed in 1931, the apartment was Le Corbusier’s home from 1934 to his death in 1965. Located at the top of the vibrant Molitor building, the 240-square-meter apartment offers views across Boulogne and Paris.

Having achieved classified world heritage status in 2016, the foundation treated the apartment to two years of careful restoration, mostly improving thermal conditions, replacing degraded materials, restoring the polychromy décor, and curating archives and documents.

© FLC/ADAGP
© FLC/ADAGP

The apartment is now open to the public on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Saturdays at 24, rue Nungesser et Coli, 75016, Paris. Reservations can be made on the foundation’s official website here.

Last week, we published an AD Classics edition of Le Corbusier’s celebrated Venice Hospital proposal from 1965.

News via: Fondation Le Corbusier

Niall Patrick Walsh
Cite: Niall Patrick Walsh. "Le Corbusier’s Restored Parisian Apartment Opened to the Public" 22 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/904426/le-corbusiers-restored-parisian-apartment-opened-to-the-public/> ISSN 0719-8884

