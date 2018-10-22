World
Snøhetta to Renovate Avant-Garde Theater in Nanterre, France with Dynamic Extension

Snøhetta to Renovate Avant-Garde Theater in Nanterre, France with Dynamic Extension, Courtesy of Snøhetta
Courtesy of Snøhetta

Snøhetta has been announced as the winner of a design competition for the renovation of the avant-gardist Théâtre Nanterre-Amandiers in Nanterre, France. The renovation seeks to breathe new life into the 1960s theater, known for its high-quality performances and global collaborations.

The renovations will include the addition of a 200-seat theater, and the reconfiguration of the building’s restaurant, bookshop, and atrium space, with an emphasis on flexibility and natural light.

Courtesy of Snøhetta
Courtesy of Snøhetta

The scheme’s foyer will feature a glazed façade overlooking surrounding parkland, combining with a perforated ceiling to allow natural light into the space. A series of platforms will separate ticketing, restaurant, and performance spaces, while a third theater, comprising 200 seats, will add to the scheme’s existing 900-seat capacity.

To work with this cutting-edge theatre is an honor. We are deeply committed to following the great past and present of the Théâtre Nanterre-Amandiers, whilst responsibility carrying its tradition into the future.
Kjetil Trædal Thorsen, Founding Partner, Snøhetta

The scheme will be developed in collaboration with SRA Architectes, theater consultant Kanju, the Departmental Service of Architecture and Heritage, and engineers Khephren, Egis, Elioth and SLETEC.

Work is scheduled to start in January 2020, with completion in early 2022.

News of the competition success comes days after Snøhetta was selected to design the El Paso Children’s Museum in Texas.

News via: Snøhetta

Niall Patrick Walsh
