World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Turkey
  5. theCATwork
  6. 2018
  7. A 602 / theCATwork

A 602 / theCATwork

  • 20:00 - 30 January, 2019
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
A 602 / theCATwork
Save this picture!
A 602 / theCATwork, © Alp EREN (Altkat Photography)
© Alp EREN (Altkat Photography)

© Alp EREN (Altkat Photography) © Alp EREN (Altkat Photography) © Alp EREN (Altkat Photography) © Alp EREN (Altkat Photography) + 28

Save this picture!
© Alp EREN (Altkat Photography)
© Alp EREN (Altkat Photography)

Text description provided by the architects. At Tuzla, Tepeören Region, this project is located in a complex where approximately 100 light steel detached residential buildings produced in 90s for a small family. In the project, depending  on the user requirements, working scheme and interior design was studied.

Save this picture!
© Alp EREN (Altkat Photography)
© Alp EREN (Altkat Photography)
Save this picture!
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
© Alp EREN (Altkat Photography)
© Alp EREN (Altkat Photography)

By using the advantage of the steel building, which is exposed to the structural system, the design has been handled flexibly.
Since the existing functions in the housing are irregular and inadequate, firstly, the kitchen unit' s location in the ground floor has been changed and a transparent mass has been added in order to connect  the drawing room and the dinner area.

Save this picture!
© Alp EREN (Altkat Photography)
© Alp EREN (Altkat Photography)

The floor of the drawing room of ​​the existing living area, which is supported by atrium, raised and also seperated by fireplace from lounge room.
Veranda which is located in front of living area has designed in semi-open usage with barbecue zone in order to raise the relation with the landscape area and the swimming pool. The problem of natural light caused by the grand veranda was solved by the linear skylights attached to the ceiling.

Save this picture!
© Alp EREN (Altkat Photography)
© Alp EREN (Altkat Photography)
Save this picture!
First floor plan
First floor plan
Save this picture!
© Alp EREN (Altkat Photography)
© Alp EREN (Altkat Photography)

In the project, which is made entirely of natural materials, different choices were made according to the changes in function. Especially, grey marble and parquet selections played an important role in zonal work.

Save this picture!
© Alp EREN (Altkat Photography)
© Alp EREN (Altkat Photography)

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
theCATwork
Office

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Interiors Architecture Residential Houses Interiors Turkey
Cite: "A 602 / theCATwork" 30 Jan 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/904404/a-602-thecatwork/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream