All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Housing
  4. Taiwan
  5. PENY HSIEH INTERIORS
  6. 2018
  7. Serenity in the City / PENY HSIEH INTERIORS

Serenity in the City / PENY HSIEH INTERIORS

  • 21:00 - 23 October, 2018
Serenity in the City / PENY HSIEH INTERIORS
© Hey!Cheese
© Hey!Cheese

© Hey!Cheese

  • Interiors Designers

    PENY HSIEH INTERIORS

  • Location

    Section 2, Ren'ai Road, Zhongzheng District, Taipei, Taiwan

  • Area

    310.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Hey!Cheese
    © Hey!Cheese
    © Hey!Cheese

    Text description provided by the architects. A serene view from the top of the house strengthens the busyness of the city. All come into view. A great contrast and comparison are formed between the busyness of city and serenity of the room; they are conflicted yet connected at the same time. It’s a life style, a beautiful balance between fast and slow, move and still, busy and leisure in our life. It’s an attitude for our life, and a beginning of design.

    © Hey!Cheese
    © Hey!Cheese

    An inspiration from the outdoor and the primal nature emphasize the slow life style. From the entryway, the façade and ceiling extend the three-dimensional lines, and the subtly embedded light source stretch out like streams flowing out of seams.

    © Hey!Cheese
    © Hey!Cheese

    Turning around, we could see a paradise before us: the wide living room takes gray as the basic hue, revealing the truth of life by the primal texture; wavy arches ripple on the ceiling;

    © Hey!Cheese
    © Hey!Cheese

    an impressive screen wall depicts a leveled vision of landscape; black window frames and walls create scenery where conversation between the inside and the outside is formed. The tempo and emotional transformation of dreamy life are reflected.

    © Hey!Cheese
    © Hey!Cheese
    © Hey!Cheese
    © Hey!Cheese
    © Hey!Cheese
    © Hey!Cheese

    In the corner, the greenery of the garden in the air is an energy that smoothes our life, bringing leisure and rumination to Serenity in the City. The aisle adapts the image of outdoor brick walls, connected to the main bedroom space on the other end. It’s also a harmonious interlude between public area and private serenity.

    © Hey!Cheese
    © Hey!Cheese

    The main bedroom is covered by 2 gray wooden cases, which form a warm hole along with the arch falling down from the top. The light slowly infiltrate through the window and the walls, speaking of an eternity.

    © Hey!Cheese
    © Hey!Cheese
    © Hey!Cheese
    © Hey!Cheese

    Suddenly, in the membrane of the inside and the outside, the busyness of city is simply a sigh beneath our feet, and the nature is only a step from us. A breeze blows from the landscape. Relieving our heart, a deep but calm force bring the din away.

    © Hey!Cheese
    © Hey!Cheese

    Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
    About this office
    PENY HSIEH INTERIORS
    Office

    Products:

    Glass Steel Concrete

    See more:

    Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing Interior Design Taiwan
    Cite: "Serenity in the City / PENY HSIEH INTERIORS" 23 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/904400/serenity-in-the-city-peny-hsieh-interiors/> ISSN 0719-8884

    想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

    © Hey!Cheese

    台北“城中谧静”家 / PENY HSIEH INTERIORS

    翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

