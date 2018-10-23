World
i

i

i

i

i

  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Mexico
  5. Taller Héctor Barroso
  6. 2018
  LC 710 / Taller Héctor Barroso

LC 710 / Taller Héctor Barroso

  08:00 - 23 October, 2018
LC 710 / Taller Héctor Barroso
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

  • Architects

    Taller Héctor Barroso

  • Location

    Manuel López Cotilla 710, Col del Valle Centro, 03100 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico

  • Author

    Héctor Barroso

  • Design Team

    Vianney Watine, Diego Rentería, Silene Rivera

  • Area

    960.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Rafael Gamo

  • Construction

    Isaac Gindi

  • Structural Calculation

    Ricardo Camacho

  • Installations

    Tomás Rodríguez

  • Furniture

    La Metropolitana

  • Landscape

    Entorno. Taller de Paisaje
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

Text description provided by the architects. The building LC710 is located in a residential area in the center of ¨Colonia del Valle¨ in Mexico City. The site has a rectangular form, with a narrow front of 10 meters facing the street and 32 meters in depth.

© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

This proportion and the east-west orientation resulted in a compositional scheme which parts from three volumes interleaved with three ¨Patios¨ /voids.

Cortesía de Taller Héctor Barroso
Cortesía de Taller Héctor Barroso

Six housing units make up the interior of these volumes through two different typologies. Within the first two volumes the same four units develop, in which the social area is on the first one facing the street and the private areas are on the second one, linked between the circulation core, evident in the intermediate ¨patios¨/voids. 

© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

 The diagonal connection between these two program areas allows each unit to take advantage of the fist floor ¨patios¨ and the gardens on the rooftop, so that each unit has its own private exterior area that merges with the interior space.

LC 710 / Taller Héctor Barroso, © Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

In the third volume two different units take part, each one consisting of two superimposed levels, that also merge with the exterior spaces in a more intimate and silent atmosphere.

© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

The two materials used are concrete, with a color aggregate, and steel. Finding in both good aging and low maintenance. Their use not only seeks to exalt their structural characteristics, but also to generate a good atmosphere through their sensorial qualities.

© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

About this office
Taller Héctor Barroso
Office

Products:

Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing Apartments Mexico
Cite: "LC 710 / Taller Héctor Barroso" [LC 710 / Taller Héctor Barroso] 23 Oct 2018. ArchDaily.

