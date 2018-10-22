UMI / CAPD

Save this picture! © Daisuke Shima / ad hoc inc

Construction Nishino Co., Ltd. (ASJ HIKARItoMIZUnoMACHI STUDIO)

Structural Design Hidetaka Nakahara(Q & Architecture)

Site Area 385.55 sqm More Specs Less Specs

Save this picture! © Daisuke Shima / ad hoc inc

Text description provided by the architects. The site is a parcel along the coast. The location is perfect for the sea, the sky and the greenery of the island. The client's desire to feel the sea at all times in his life was designed in particular, paying close attention to the arrangement of the buildings.

Save this picture! © Daisuke Shima / ad hoc inc

Save this picture! © Daisuke Shima / ad hoc inc

In order to sandwich the adjoining between the site and the sea, while assuming that the building is erected in the future adjoining, in a direction without the sight as much as possible, the aperture was provided while putting the diaphragm.

Save this picture! © Daisuke Shima / ad hoc inc

In this way, from the entrance through the stairs to the LDK, the superfluous things are not reflected and finished in a space that can be felt only the sea and the sky always. The parking space usually provided on the road surface, such as placing a part of the building in the back of the site, such as Pilotis, is a house that has been involved in the "sea" thoroughly.

Save this picture! © Daisuke Shima / ad hoc inc

Save this picture! © Daisuke Shima / ad hoc inc

Another theme of "Hotel-like living" I take advantage of the views of the scenery without feeling too much life, but the necessary functions (storage, etc.) are secured with the kitchen. I am planning to live in a hotel, not just a hotel.