  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Iran
  5. A1Architecture
  6. 2018
  Rudsār Villa / A1Architecture

Rudsār Villa / A1Architecture

  02:00 - 25 October, 2018
Rudsār Villa / A1Architecture
Rudsār Villa / A1Architecture, © Peyman Amirghiasvand
© Peyman Amirghiasvand

  • Graphic Designer

    Fatemeh Mahmoudyar

  • Construction Manager

    Hamed Naghizadeh

  • Technical and Electrical

    Iman Shemshadi
© Deed Studio
© Deed Studio

Text description provided by the architects. Rudsār villa is located in Gilavand district in Damavand City, which is around 56 kilometers away from Tehran. The project’s site is around 1100 square meters and the gross area is 700 square meter. In the modern era, people living in metropolises encounter a number of problems on a daily basis. According to which people take spending leisure times in the suburban areas into serious consideration. This allows them to take advantages of some conveniences factors such as clean air, using mineral water sources and virgin nature.

© Deed Studio
© Deed Studio
Isometric Diagram
Isometric Diagram
© Deed Studio
© Deed Studio

Rudsār villa is designed for a family who lives in Tehran city and hopes to blow off some steam in the countryside. The site’s front view is a layered topography which starts from a valley laden with green trees to the snow-covered mountains, and at last, the scenery ends with the spectacular sight of Damavand summit. This project has a layered feature which is a reflection of the project’s layered nature around. To arrange volumes in such a way, the building’s mass is made up of 3 layers slipped on top of each other and are placed on the site’s slope. The project’s tripled volume on the site’s slope is intertwined to itself in a way that in each intersection a small courtyard is generated.

© Deed Studio
© Deed Studio

The effort to create a collection of various spaces in size and characteristic has led to obtaining high potential spaces for individual or group activities. Open circulation path goes through the volumes and connects small courtyards to each other and finally, it goes to the outdoor swimming pool and great southern yard. Various open, semi-open and closed spaces in the building are directly linked to the project’s design strategy in locating the building on a hill. During different hours of the day, natural light penetration on the white interiors and exteriors creates astonishing highlights and shadows which increases the fluidity of space alongside the transparent indoor and outdoor wall.

© Deed Studio
© Deed Studio

Also, space’s overlapping figure causes the best interior view toward different parts of the villa to escalate liveliness essence of the villa. Despite the typical introvert luxury houses in which the indoor activities are hidden from the eyes of the public, Rudsār villa is a representative of an extrovert house with a delicate and down to earth design. This also is manifested in the utilization of materials in the building which all are inspired from the surrounding and from regular types of materials. Moreover, this allows the building to form a firm bond of interaction with its environment.

© Deed Studio
© Deed Studio

A1Architecture
"Rudsār Villa / A1Architecture" 25 Oct 2018. ArchDaily.

