  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Winery
  4. France
  5. Carl Fredrik Svenstedt Architect | CFSA
  6. 2017
  7. Les Domaines Ott Château de Selle / Carl Fredrik Svenstedt Architect | CFSA

Les Domaines Ott Château de Selle / Carl Fredrik Svenstedt Architect | CFSA

  • 03:00 - 23 October, 2018
Les Domaines Ott Château de Selle / Carl Fredrik Svenstedt Architect | CFSA
Les Domaines Ott Château de Selle / Carl Fredrik Svenstedt Architect | CFSA, © Dan Glasser
© Dan Glasser

© Hervé Abbadie © Dan Glasser

  • Structure

    Beccamel Mallard, Ingénérie 84

  • Landscape

    Christophe Ponceau, Mélanie Drevet

  • Clients

    Les Domaines Ott
© Hervé Abbadie
© Hervé Abbadie

Text description provided by the architects. Building in stone implies carving a mountain, the result imposing and profound, creating a presence with self-evident materiality. On this site, near the Cistercian Abbaye du Thoronet, building with stone extracted from Roman quarries places the project in a temporality resonant with the landscape.

© Dan Glasser
© Dan Glasser

The stone blocks, mathematical, are one by one metres by fifty centimetres thick, and weigh exactly one metric ton. They rise in equilibrium ten metres high, twist and turn. The walls dilate, filigrees of pure weight in the sun.

Site Plan
Site Plan

The winery and visitor’s centre marks a new horizon in the Provençal landscape, a mineral presence anchored in the rolling vineyards overlooking the historic Chateau de Selle. Two walls in solid stone rise parallel to the road and wine terraces, the one curved to follow the speed of passing vehicles. The massive walls frame the winemaking process, sheltering the wine, work and visitors. The walls are both imposing and light, shifting as needed to become porous screens, providing views, access and ventilation.

© Hervé Abbadie
© Hervé Abbadie
Section 01
Section 01
© Hervé Abbadie
© Hervé Abbadie

The building is partially sunk into the hill, a thermally inert emergence optimised for winemaking. The slope allows for a natural gravitational flow and a coherent linear process, visible from the public esplanade and reception areas overlooking the cask-room and steel tank hall.

© Dan Glasser
© Dan Glasser

The sun warms the surface of the stone, soft as sand. Visitors can measure themselves against the human scale of the blocks, close enough to be touched. It is a meeting of the senses. What remains are the pines, the vines and the mountain.

© Hervé Abbadie
© Hervé Abbadie

About this office
Carl Fredrik Svenstedt Architect | CFSA
Office

Cite: "Les Domaines Ott Château de Selle / Carl Fredrik Svenstedt Architect | CFSA" 23 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/904338/les-domaines-ott-chateau-de-selle-carl-fredrik-svenstedt-architect-cfsa/> ISSN 0719-8884

