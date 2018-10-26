World
Junzi Kitchen Columbia University / Xuhui Zhang

  • 16:00 - 26 October, 2018
© Andres Orozco

© Andres Orozco © Andres Orozco © Andres Orozco © Andres Orozco + 12

  • Architects

    Xuhui Zhang

  • Location

    2896 Broadway, New York, NY 10025, United States

  • Architect in Charge

    Xuhui Zhang

  • Area

    1800.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Andres Orozco

  • Architect Of Record

    SRA Group

  • Lighting Design

    Xiufang Zhao

  • Graphic Design

    Ming Bai,Zhongkai Li

  • Clients

    Junzi Kitchen
© Andres Orozco
© Andres Orozco

Text description provided by the architects. Dining is a synergetic experience for both body and mind. The design intent of Junzi Kitchen at Columbia University was derived from the food, ultimately amplifies the dialogue with its users that evokes one’s full sensation resonating with the overall dining experience.

© Andres Orozco
© Andres Orozco

While the formal language and material is kept at its simplicity, the design emphasizes detail control. Wood grain orientation, softness of fabric, transparency of mesh screen, calibrated joints. The design intends to reveal the nature attributes of materials, at the same time articulate the connection lies in between. 

© Andres Orozco
© Andres Orozco

The design makes possible of two product lines with distinctive characters to co-exist in the same space, sharing different time slots of the day. During the day spatial and material language of the space evokes an ambience of early spring, connecting to the lunar calendar tradition deeply associated with the food provided in Junzi’s daytime mode. While the scene is transformed at night with colors and vibrancy, accommodating a late-night menu featuring Asian street foods. 

Plan
Plan

The space also provides curated display to showcase artworks by artists from local community.

© Andres Orozco
© Andres Orozco

About this office
Xuhui Zhang
Office

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Interior Design United States
