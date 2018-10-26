Junzi Kitchen Columbia University / Xuhui Zhang

+ 12

Architects Xuhui Zhang

Location 2896 Broadway, New York, NY 10025, United States

Architect in Charge Xuhui Zhang

Area 1800.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Andres Orozco

Manufacturers Loading...

Architect Of Record SRA Group

Lighting Design Xiufang Zhao

Graphic Design Ming Bai,Zhongkai Li

Clients Junzi Kitchen More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Dining is a synergetic experience for both body and mind. The design intent of Junzi Kitchen at Columbia University was derived from the food, ultimately amplifies the dialogue with its users that evokes one’s full sensation resonating with the overall dining experience.

While the formal language and material is kept at its simplicity, the design emphasizes detail control. Wood grain orientation, softness of fabric, transparency of mesh screen, calibrated joints. The design intends to reveal the nature attributes of materials, at the same time articulate the connection lies in between.

The design makes possible of two product lines with distinctive characters to co-exist in the same space, sharing different time slots of the day. During the day spatial and material language of the space evokes an ambience of early spring, connecting to the lunar calendar tradition deeply associated with the food provided in Junzi’s daytime mode. While the scene is transformed at night with colors and vibrancy, accommodating a late-night menu featuring Asian street foods.

The space also provides curated display to showcase artworks by artists from local community.