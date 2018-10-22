World
Singh Residence / Vir.Mueller Architects

  • 02:00 - 22 October, 2018
Singh Residence / Vir.Mueller Architects
Singh Residence / Vir.Mueller Architects, © Saurabh Suryan & Lokesh Dang
© Saurabh Suryan & Lokesh Dang

© Saurabh Suryan & Lokesh Dang

© Saurabh Suryan & Lokesh Dang
© Saurabh Suryan & Lokesh Dang

Text description provided by the architects. This brick home has been designed for the cohabitation of several generations on a close-knit Indian family. The main entrance of the house arrives at an interior courtyard, offering light and ventilation in the heart of the home. The courtyard is richly patterned in brick, playing with dramatic shadows from the opening to the sky.

© Saurabh Suryan & Lokesh Dang
© Saurabh Suryan & Lokesh Dang
Ground and First Floor Plan
Ground and First Floor Plan
© Saurabh Suryan & Lokesh Dang
© Saurabh Suryan & Lokesh Dang

The central ‘street’ axis of the house leads to the main staircase; this gallery of circulation is lined with load-bearing brick masonry walls and punctuated with openings to the main rooms. The interior floors are a mosaic of the Indian Dungri white marble, a cool and bright counterpart to the rich earthen hue of the bricks.

© Saurabh Suryan & Lokesh Dang
© Saurabh Suryan & Lokesh Dang

The exterior of the house - a simple play on weaving the bricks as a kinetic element – offers a tough skin to the heat and dust of the site. The house is presented in as logic – embodying a truth of the context, it’s material culture; and as canvas, recording the light and circumstance of the setting.

© Saurabh Suryan & Lokesh Dang
© Saurabh Suryan & Lokesh Dang
Section A
Section A
© Saurabh Suryan & Lokesh Dang
© Saurabh Suryan & Lokesh Dang

About this office
Vir.Mueller Architects
Office

Products:

Wood Concrete Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses India
Cite: "Singh Residence / Vir.Mueller Architects" 22 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/904322/singh-residence-viueller-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

