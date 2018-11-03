World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Office Buildings
  4. Spain
  5. ADOM-STUDIO
  6. 2018
  NEN – New Noreña Building / ADOM-STUDIO

NEN – New Noreña Building / ADOM-STUDIO

  • 13:00 - 3 November, 2018
NEN – New Noreña Building / ADOM-STUDIO
© Jesús Granada
© Jesús Granada

© Jesús Granada

  • Architects

    ADOM-STUDIO

  • Location

    Calle del Teniente Coronel Noreña, 30, 28045 Madrid, Spain

  • Author Architects

    Marta Susino Fernández, José María Peláez-Campomanes Sarró

  • Area

    3084.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Jesús Granada
© Jesús Granada
© Jesús Granada

Text description provided by the architects. Link with the environment
The building, built in 1967, is located in the area of Legazpi, in Madrid. The area has undergone a great transformation in recent years. Where industrial buildings predominated today we find a residential area full of services and green areas, thanks to its proximity to the cultural center Matadero and the green axis Madrid-Rio.

Proposal for intervention
Although the geometric order had been kept inside after the different interventions that the building has undergone, on the outside we found a facade in which the superposition of different materials made it difficult to read the building clearly. Our proposal aims to organize the original composition of the building. To do this, a base is generated on the ground floor by means of a vertical latticework and the window apertures of the other floors are grouped vertically by boxes that sew the windows vertically.

© Jesús Granada
© Jesús Granada
Schemes
Schemes

Steel and Accoya wood
The choice of materials aims to dialogue with the environment of the building and its history. On the one hand, the steel of the lattices and façade boxes collect the industrial past and give it safety and durability. On the other hand, the Accoya wood ventilated facade aims to give continuity to the urbanism and sustainable architecture that is developing along the Madrid-Rio axis. Accoya wood provides greater warmth to the whole while ensuring durability, dimensional stability, with the highest levels of efficiency and sustainability. When accessing the interior of the building, the wood accompanies us in the coatings of the hall giving a greater fluidity to the transition between the interior and the exterior.

© Jesús Granada
© Jesús Granada
Elevation 1
Elevation 1
© Jesús Granada
© Jesús Granada

Cite: "NEN – New Noreña Building / ADOM-STUDIO" [NEN – Nuevo Edificio Noreña / ADOM-STUDIO] 03 Nov 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/904313/nen-nil-nevo-edificio-norena-adom-studio/> ISSN 0719-8884

