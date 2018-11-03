NEN – New Noreña Building / ADOM-STUDIO

+ 20

Architects ADOM-STUDIO

Location Calle del Teniente Coronel Noreña, 30, 28045 Madrid, Spain

Author Architects Marta Susino Fernández, José María Peláez-Campomanes Sarró

Area 3084.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Jesús Granada

Manufacturers Loading...

Collaborators Concha Padilla Berdugo, Elisa Sánchez Ramos More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Link with the environment

The building, built in 1967, is located in the area of Legazpi, in Madrid. The area has undergone a great transformation in recent years. Where industrial buildings predominated today we find a residential area full of services and green areas, thanks to its proximity to the cultural center Matadero and the green axis Madrid-Rio.

Proposal for intervention

Although the geometric order had been kept inside after the different interventions that the building has undergone, on the outside we found a facade in which the superposition of different materials made it difficult to read the building clearly. Our proposal aims to organize the original composition of the building. To do this, a base is generated on the ground floor by means of a vertical latticework and the window apertures of the other floors are grouped vertically by boxes that sew the windows vertically.

Steel and Accoya wood

The choice of materials aims to dialogue with the environment of the building and its history. On the one hand, the steel of the lattices and façade boxes collect the industrial past and give it safety and durability. On the other hand, the Accoya wood ventilated facade aims to give continuity to the urbanism and sustainable architecture that is developing along the Madrid-Rio axis. Accoya wood provides greater warmth to the whole while ensuring durability, dimensional stability, with the highest levels of efficiency and sustainability. When accessing the interior of the building, the wood accompanies us in the coatings of the hall giving a greater fluidity to the transition between the interior and the exterior.