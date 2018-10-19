World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Henning Larsen's French International School is a "Vibrant Green Oasis" for Hong Kong

Henning Larsen's French International School is a "Vibrant Green Oasis" for Hong Kong

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Henning Larsen's French International School is a "Vibrant Green Oasis" for Hong Kong
Save this picture!
Henning Larsen's French International School is a "Vibrant Green Oasis" for Hong Kong, © Henning Larsen
© Henning Larsen

Henning Larsen has completed their new campus for the French International School in Hong Kong, offering a “vibrant green oasis in the dense city.” The 1100-capacity school sits behind a kaleidoscopic façade laid across a grid of 727 multicolored tiles, offering a “vibrant sustainable environment supporting a world-class multicultural education.”

Located in the city’s Tseung Kwan O district, the 19,600-square-meter scheme comprises a series of large open plan spaces called Villas, each with 125 pupils in the same age group. The spaces are arranged around a central Agora, facilitating group activities and collaboration.

© Henning Larsen © Henning Larsen © Henning Larsen © Henning Larsen + 28

Save this picture!
© Henning Larsen
© Henning Larsen

The scheme’s multi-colored, ceramic tiled façade offers a “material representation of the environment within.” The vibrant patterns symbolize the forward-thinking, international outlook of the school, which offers five languages to a student body representing 40 nationalities. 

Save this picture!
© Henning Larsen
© Henning Larsen

The building form and façade respond to the local climate and conditions, with North or South facing classrooms avoiding the low sun from East and West, while deep brise soleils shading prevents direct sunlight from entering the spaces.

Save this picture!
© Henning Larsen
© Henning Larsen

The redesigned campus also includes the planting of 42 trees, multi-story hanging gardens, and a 550-square-meter botanical garden. The vegetation improves air quality in the dense urban setting while fostering a hands-on environment for students to gain experience in the value of the natural world.

Save this picture!
© Henning Larsen
© Henning Larsen

Outside of school hours, the campus transforms into a quiet, green oasis for a city of scarce natural space. The gymnasium, exhibition areas, canteen, and playground can be opened to the public, allowing the school to operate as a “beacon of French culture.”

Save this picture!
© Henning Larsen
© Henning Larsen

We dissolved the traditional classrooms, and we pushed boundaries on how learning spaces can allow teachers and classes to work together in a more collaborative open space […] With its wide array of sustainable measures, ranging from the choice of materials, to the many passive designs to economize energy and ensure great daylight, to the way the school is able to share spaces with the surrounding community, the new campus of FIS offers lessons in sustainable architecture for pupils and local builders.
- Claude Godefroy, Design Director and Partner, Henning Larsen Hong Kong

Save this picture!
© Henning Larsen
© Henning Larsen

The French International School was completed in September 2018.

News via: Henning Larsen

View the complete gallery

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Niall Patrick Walsh
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Niall Patrick Walsh. "Henning Larsen's French International School is a "Vibrant Green Oasis" for Hong Kong" 19 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/904307/henning-larsens-french-international-school-is-a-vibrant-green-oasis-for-hong-kong/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream