  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Restaurants & Bars
  China
  DC. Design
  2018
  Le Temps / DC. Design

Le Temps / DC. Design

  19:00 - 29 October, 2018
Le Temps / DC. Design
Save this picture!
Interior Upstairs Void. Image © Zhi Xia
Interior Upstairs Void. Image © Zhi Xia

Front View. Image © Zhi Xia Interior Upstairs Void. Image © Zhi Xia Interior Elevation. Image © Zhi Xia Interior Upstairs Corridor. Image © Zhi Xia + 33

  • Interiors Designers

    DC. Design

  • Location

    Hongfang Creative Park, No 7 Jinzhen Road, Cangshan District, Fuzhou, Fujian, China

  • Lead Architect

    Suting Xie

  • Design Team

    Suting Xie, Xiyao Yu

  • Design Assistant

    Shengzhong Chen

  • Area

    260.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Zhi Xia
Front View. Image © Zhi Xia
Front View. Image © Zhi Xia

Text description provided by the architects. Le Temps Pâtisserie is a popular dessert shop in Fuzhou which has been operated for several years. “LE TEMPS” are French words, with the meaning of “time”. The shop owner chose this name because she hoped that both pleasure of enjoying desserts and profound memories could be permanently preserved in spite of passage of time.

Side View. Image © Zhi Xia
Side View. Image © Zhi Xia

Rebirth
The shop is situated in an old plant within a creative industrial park which was repurposed from a factory zone. The old building features nostalgic charm, with mottled walls covered by green ivy leaves.

Interior. Image © Zhi Xia
Interior. Image © Zhi Xia
Interior Elevation. Image © Zhi Xia
Interior Elevation. Image © Zhi Xia

As described in Bible, “God said, Let there be light. And there was light.” Light is the prerequisite for us to perceive the world, which can also comfort our mind. The design team introduced full natural lights into the space and kept large area of the walls in white. In this way, daylight penetrates the windows, falls on the black bar counter and creates fascinating interactions of lights and shadows, thereby forming a unique environment completely different from the outside, making people calm and relaxed.

Bar. Image © Zhi Xia
Bar. Image © Zhi Xia

Through integrating new design elements into the old building, designers gave it a rebirth. Injected with vitality, the shop provides people with abundant and delightful experience.

Interior Guest Seat. Image © Zhi Xia
Interior Guest Seat. Image © Zhi Xia

Less is More
The entire space features a palette of black, gray and white. Items used in the shop are exquisite and simple in design, such as furniture from HAY, and utensils of BELOINOX, CUTIPOL MOON, 1616 ARITA and STELTON EM77. The interior design presents a modern and minimalist style that is rarely seen in dessert shops.

Interior Staircase. Image © Zhi Xia
Interior Staircase. Image © Zhi Xia

The shop owner is particular about details. As she said, “Each kind of dessert has its own cooking rules. A tiny difference in ingredients may lead to different tastes. As for a dessert shop, the interior space serves essential function and plays a key role. Therefore, great importance should be attached to its design and details.”

Interior Guest Seat. Image © Zhi Xia
Interior Guest Seat. Image © Zhi Xia

However, she and designers agreed that dessert was the priority for the shop. So the space was designed in a minimalist style with white, gray and black as major hues, keeping a low profile to highlight desserts. In this way, the interior design doesn’t “steal the show”, but sets off desserts and embodies the brand concept.

Interior Upstairs Corridor. Image © Zhi Xia
Interior Upstairs Corridor. Image © Zhi Xia

For the spatial structure design, the design team also applied the concept of “Less is more”. There were some columns with uneven surface in the original space. After much deliberation, the team decided to dismantle these columns, thus creating a “clean” space without any superfluous structure.

Interior Upstairs Void Bridview. Image © Zhi Xia
Interior Upstairs Void Bridview. Image © Zhi Xia

Fun
The main space consists of three “boxes”. The black one makes people feel calm, while the white one is refreshing. And the gray box (the seating area with a hue of gray), is of storytelling glamour. The three boxes with different colors are interpenetrated with each other, adding a sense of layering to the overall space. As people move in the space, they can enjoy diversified and interesting visual experience.

Interior Guest Seat. Image © Zhi Xia
Interior Guest Seat. Image © Zhi Xia

The long and relatively narrow hallway was designed with no decoration. Such “blank leaving” design leaves room for imagination. The large French window brings full natural lights into the space and enables customers to enjoy the outdoor view whether in the daytime or at night.

Interior Upstairs Corridor. Image © Zhi Xia
Interior Upstairs Corridor. Image © Zhi Xia

Sitting by the window, enjoying beautiful outside view as well as tasting yummy and delicate desserts, people can have a wonderful time in Le Temps Pâtisserie. A heaven of sweets makes the time spent here sweet.

Interior Upstairs Black Box. Image © Zhi Xia
Interior Upstairs Black Box. Image © Zhi Xia

About this office
DC. Design
Office

Products:

Glass Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Restaurants & Bars Arts & Architecture China
Cite: "Le Temps / DC. Design" 29 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/904301/le-temps-dc-design/> ISSN 0719-8884

