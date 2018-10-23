World
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Oban Residence / Mittelman Amsellem Architects

  • 23:00 - 23 October, 2018
Oban Residence / Mittelman Amsellem Architects
© Jack Lovel
© Jack Lovel

© Jack Lovel

© Jack Lovel
© Jack Lovel

Text description provided by the architects. As one of eight heritage listed, terraced single story dwellings, all visually read as a continuous roof pitch and street façade, the project site shares a boundary with both northern and southern neighbors. 

© Jack Lovel
© Jack Lovel

In respecting the visual scale and historical value of the streetscape, this proposed extension maintains the heritage listed façade and chimney of the existing dwelling, by designing an extension behind the main ridgeline, completely concealed from street views. This creates an intriguing transition into the heart of the home, through an intentional contrast between new and old. 

Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Jack Lovel
© Jack Lovel
Sections
Sections

By preserving remnants of the original home such as front bedrooms and chimney, and introducing a contemporary language of space and materiality, the result is an innovative and captivating solution enabling natural light to pierce through into a narrow entry corridor from above.

© Jack Lovel
© Jack Lovel

This approach enables a carving of the existing Victorian Cottage with natural sunlight, exploring continuity of space into another, revealing form and function. A refined and fresh materials palette provides the canvas for an abundant range of variation in light quality and direction. Each room weaved into a composition of skyward views, the exterior and interior becoming a single experience.

© Jack Lovel
© Jack Lovel

About this office
Mittelman Amsellem Architects
Office

Products:

Wood Concrete Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Australia
Cite: "Oban Residence / Mittelman Amsellem Architects" 23 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/904296/oban-residence-mittelman-amsellem-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

