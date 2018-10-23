Oban Residence / Mittelman Amsellem Architects

+ 15

Builder Isolar Builders

Structural Engineer Stantin Consulting Pty Ltd More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. As one of eight heritage listed, terraced single story dwellings, all visually read as a continuous roof pitch and street façade, the project site shares a boundary with both northern and southern neighbors.

In respecting the visual scale and historical value of the streetscape, this proposed extension maintains the heritage listed façade and chimney of the existing dwelling, by designing an extension behind the main ridgeline, completely concealed from street views. This creates an intriguing transition into the heart of the home, through an intentional contrast between new and old.

By preserving remnants of the original home such as front bedrooms and chimney, and introducing a contemporary language of space and materiality, the result is an innovative and captivating solution enabling natural light to pierce through into a narrow entry corridor from above.

This approach enables a carving of the existing Victorian Cottage with natural sunlight, exploring continuity of space into another, revealing form and function. A refined and fresh materials palette provides the canvas for an abundant range of variation in light quality and direction. Each room weaved into a composition of skyward views, the exterior and interior becoming a single experience.