All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. France
  5. Studio Razavi architecture
  6. 2013
  7. House for a Photographer / Studio Razavi architecture

House for a Photographer / Studio Razavi architecture

  • 06:00 - 22 October, 2018
House for a Photographer / Studio Razavi architecture
House for a Photographer / Studio Razavi architecture, © Simone Bossi
© Simone Bossi

© Simone Bossi

© Simone Bossi
© Simone Bossi

Text description provided by the architects. The defining concept for this house, commissioned by a photographer as both his summer house and studio, was based on developed facade studies which define a simple and smooth building skin varied in height and punctured by openings.

Developed Facade
Developed Facade

Two volumes define the main living & work spaces, both converge to the North corner freeing up as much space as possible on this small lot and turning all window openings to face South and West. The main space is compressed at the entry and releases up towards the landscape, the fan shaped plan gradually provides more floor area, volume and light. The second volume is exclusively dedicated to the owner’s studio. All rooms and bathrooms are reduced to a bare minimum and provide maximum surface area to living and work spaces.

Section 01
Section 01
© Simone Bossi
© Simone Bossi
Section 02
Section 02
© Simone Bossi
© Simone Bossi

The varying angles at building edges offer a series of changing volumetric & perspective experiences as in the south facade showing as a single vertical plane, while all others are hidden from view. Similarly, an open angle on the main corridor defeats natural perspective to create an illusion of parallel walls.

© Simone Bossi
© Simone Bossi

About this office
Studio Razavi architecture
Office

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses France
Cite: "House for a Photographer / Studio Razavi architecture" 22 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/904289/house-for-a-photographer-studio-razavi-architecture/> ISSN 0719-8884

