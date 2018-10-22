House for a Photographer / Studio Razavi architecture

+ 30

Architects Studio Razavi architecture

Location France

Area 130.0 m2

Project Year 2013

Photographs Simone Bossi

Text description provided by the architects. The defining concept for this house, commissioned by a photographer as both his summer house and studio, was based on developed facade studies which define a simple and smooth building skin varied in height and punctured by openings.

Two volumes define the main living & work spaces, both converge to the North corner freeing up as much space as possible on this small lot and turning all window openings to face South and West. The main space is compressed at the entry and releases up towards the landscape, the fan shaped plan gradually provides more floor area, volume and light. The second volume is exclusively dedicated to the owner’s studio. All rooms and bathrooms are reduced to a bare minimum and provide maximum surface area to living and work spaces.

The varying angles at building edges offer a series of changing volumetric & perspective experiences as in the south facade showing as a single vertical plane, while all others are hidden from view. Similarly, an open angle on the main corridor defeats natural perspective to create an illusion of parallel walls.