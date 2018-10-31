World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. France
  5. PietriArchitectes
  6. 2018
  7. La Crique / PietriArchitectes

La Crique / PietriArchitectes

  • 03:00 - 31 October, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
La Crique / PietriArchitectes
Save this picture!
La Crique / PietriArchitectes, © Luc Boegly
© Luc Boegly

© Luc Boegly © Luc Boegly © Luc Boegly © Luc Boegly + 11

  • Acoustic engineer

    BET Yves Garnier

  • SPS Coordinator

    Surbat

  • Geotechnics

    Sol-essais

  • Structural engineer

    ICES BTP

  • Landscaper

    Thomas Gentilini

  • Technical inspection agency

    Alpes Contrôle

  • Main contractor

    Eiffage Construction Provence

  • Client

    Constructa / Eiffage Immobilier
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Luc Boegly
© Luc Boegly

Text description provided by the architects. Luminous, curvilinear facades, ribbons of generous balconies separated by wood panels… At the foot of the Montagne de l’Aigle, Architect Jean-Baptiste Pietri’s studio has created a new programme of 145 apartments, a stone’s throw from the coves of the Massif des Calanques that gave the project its name: La Crique.

Save this picture!
© Luc Boegly
© Luc Boegly

Located in Marseille’s 9th arrondissement, where Chemin du Roy d’Espagne crosses Boulevard Louis Pierotti, the project’s buildings form two distinct units, surrounded by dense vegetation. Each sits effortlessly on the land, totally in keeping with existing elevations. The first volume to the east is set slightly lower, allowing it to follow the natural lie of the land and minimizing its visual impact. The sculpted volumes snake over the site and interlock to create a sizable green space, the real planted centerpiece of the plot.

Save this picture!
© Luc Boegly
© Luc Boegly

The end walls with their staggered terraces create tiers, echoing the mountainous topography nearby. To the north, along the Chemin du Roy d’Espagne, the building’s line has been interrupted, creating thereby an “inlet”, reminiscent of the calanques and revealing a landscaped garden of Mediterranean garrigue. Access to the hallways of the two buildings is set in the center of the plot, slightly below the private road, allowing residents daily enjoyment of the greenery.

Save this picture!
© Luc Boegly
© Luc Boegly

Also in line with the hills, the north-facing terraces which guarantee superb luminosity all year round are adorned with plant pots containing trees, and gain gradually in depth from the ground up to the roof. The project thus mirrors the fundamental characteristics of the site it is set in.

Save this picture!
© Luc Boegly
© Luc Boegly

Built in a difficult geographical environment, in the context of a straightforward help-to-buy scheme, with simple materials, La Crique encapsulates all the know-how of the architect, who, with great generosity, designed two seemingly ordinary buildings, yet managed to incorporate an extra share of heart and soul. The exterior spaces allocated to each apartment are more than generous, the specific characteristics of the surrounding landscape are deftly reflected in the design, light has been given its rightful place: everything about the project bears witness to a new way of thinking Marseille’s identity.

Save this picture!
Plan
Plan

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
PietriArchitectes
Office

Products:

Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing Apartments France
Cite: "La Crique / PietriArchitectes" 31 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/904285/la-crique-pietriarchitectes/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream