World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Elementary & Middle School
  4. China
  5. LYCS Architecture
  6. 2018
  7. Hangzhou Haishu School of Future Sci-Tech City / LYCS Architecture

Hangzhou Haishu School of Future Sci-Tech City / LYCS Architecture

  • 00:00 - 24 October, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Hangzhou Haishu School of Future Sci-Tech City / LYCS Architecture
Save this picture!
Hangzhou Haishu School of Future Sci-Tech City / LYCS Architecture, © Shengliang Su
© Shengliang Su

West Aerial View. Image © Qingshan Wu Independent U-shaped Unit Of Kindergarten. Image © Shengliang Su Exposed Stairs And Corridors. Image © Shengliang Su Roof Playground. Image © Qingshan Wu + 37

  • Architects

    LYCS Architecture

  • Location

    Haishu Road, Yuhang District, Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China

  • Design Team

    Hao Ruan, Wenbin Chen, Bin Shen, Yong Yin, Shiyang Wu, Jipeng Wang, Wei Xia, Tao Wu, Hao Deng, Leilei Jiang, Hui Li, Zhilin Chen, Xiaoxiao Fan, Hangjun Chen

  • Area

    44900.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Shengliang Su, Qingshan Wu

  • Architect of Record

    Zhejiang Province Institute of Architecture Design and Research

  • Participants

    Qiwen Ge, Tong Zhou, Zhou Yu, Guohan Song
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
West Aerial View. Image © Qingshan Wu
West Aerial View. Image © Qingshan Wu

Text description provided by the architects. Traditional school planning in modern Chinese cities usually provides students and children with an adult-scale campus environment at an excessively early stage. Such environment gives no help to them in coping with high educational and social pressure. Facing these phenomenon, it is the architects’ responsibility to subversively break these conventions in school planning and offer children with space of their own scale and age in which they will enjoy living and studying.

Save this picture!
Child Drawing. Image Courtesy of LYCS Architecture
Child Drawing. Image Courtesy of LYCS Architecture
Save this picture!
Diagram. Image Courtesy of LYCS Architecture
Diagram. Image Courtesy of LYCS Architecture

Ideal school in High-density Space
The project of Hangzhou Haishu School with a kindergarten and a primary school, is located in the Western Science and Technology City of Hangzhou.The architecture and interior design are both designed by LYCS Architecture.It is inspired by a random impromptu child drawing that depicts his ideal school which is like a small town full of small scale spaces and “happy” streets.Based on this inspiration, we divided the 28000 sqm campus into 15 much smaller scale gabled volume. The scale of each volume gradually increases according to the growth of children’s age and the variation in their behaviors. A comfortable campus environment is formed by small inner courtyards within and among these volumes.

Save this picture!
Ideal School In High-density Space. Image © Shengliang Su
Ideal School In High-density Space. Image © Shengliang Su
Save this picture!
Courtyard Of North Primary School Building. Image © Qingshan Wu
Courtyard Of North Primary School Building. Image © Qingshan Wu

The school project consists of teaching buildings, an administration building, a gym, a canteen, etc. All the functional spaces are connected in series through corridors, inner courtyards and corridors of different opening degrees. Exposed stairs and corridors shaped dynamically are not only designed for circulation, but also for plenty of activity spaces. Under the gabled roofs are various common areas particularly designed for different types of gatherings, communications and social activities. As a mini society, the school enables students to build their own social consciousness with daily experience.

Save this picture!
Exposed Stairs And Corridors. Image © Shengliang Su
Exposed Stairs And Corridors. Image © Shengliang Su
Save this picture!
Uder The Corridors. Image © Shengliang Su
Uder The Corridors. Image © Shengliang Su

Small-scale House for Different Ages
This project consists of 27 classrooms for primary school program and 12 classrooms for kindergarten program, which forms three U-shaped blocks and are distributed from south to north accordingly. The heights of these blocks increase incrementally to adapt different demand of scale of different departments, as well as to create a dynamic skyline. 

Save this picture!
Dynamic Skyline. Image © Shengliang Su
Dynamic Skyline. Image © Shengliang Su

The enclosure of the building creates a distinctive inner courtyard and interesting street space.The space in-between buildings offers inner courtyards with variation of paving and landscape. A main street that satisfies youngster’s curiosity and desire is also created in between the blocks.

Save this picture!
Corridor With Double-deck Transportation. Image © Shengliang Su
Corridor With Double-deck Transportation. Image © Shengliang Su

The kindergarten building stands as an independent U-shaped unit with open arms embracing the children. The rainbow runway echoes the architectural colours, creating a space that is colorful, unrestrained and whimsical. The "small house" form of the building was extended to the interior. The shapes of children's paintings appear here, so that they will get a wonderful first impression of the world from their curiosity about architecture.

Save this picture!
Independent U-shaped Unit Of Kindergarten. Image © Shengliang Su
Independent U-shaped Unit Of Kindergarten. Image © Shengliang Su
Save this picture!
Semi-open Corridor. Image © Shengliang Su
Semi-open Corridor. Image © Shengliang Su

The primary school is divided into two parts, the north and south sides, corresponding to the lower grades and the upper grades.The south buildings consist of four 4-floor units which form a half yard towards the Central open space.From entering the campus, the children walk into the yard by center walkway and then get the teaching building, which also guided the children to explore the campus space. Located near main road in the city, the highest building on the north side provides an unified facade that coordinates with the overall urban interface.

In addition, the corridors and public spaces are enlarged purposely to connect the second floor of all building, so as to create an extra elevated public activity area.

Save this picture!
Corridors Create More Activity Areas. Image © Qingshan Wu
Corridors Create More Activity Areas. Image © Qingshan Wu
Save this picture!
Corridor And Courtyard Interpenetrate. Image © Qingshan Wu
Corridor And Courtyard Interpenetrate. Image © Qingshan Wu

Fun Roof Space for Free Exploration
To make more intriguing activity space for students, the design offers massive rooftop activity space according to characteristics of different student groups and specialty of each roof form, such as playground, plantation, theatre, reading room, runway and relaxation area. 

Save this picture!
Roof Theatre. Image © Qingshan Wu
Roof Theatre. Image © Qingshan Wu
Save this picture!
Roof Playground. Image © Qingshan Wu
Roof Playground. Image © Qingshan Wu
Save this picture!
Roof Runway. Image © Qingshan Wu
Roof Runway. Image © Qingshan Wu

Recognizable and Colorful Gable
In this campus colored with white and grey, each of the gabled facade is designed differently in color,material and window forms, as to signify the different usage of each building. These facade painted with bright colors of yellow, green and light blue not only renders a warm and lively atmosphere, but more importantly underlines the sense of belonging and identification of different area.

Save this picture!
Gabled Facade Collection. Image Courtesy of LYCS Architecture
Gabled Facade Collection. Image Courtesy of LYCS Architecture
Save this picture!
Gables And Stairs. Image © Qingshan Wu
Gables And Stairs. Image © Qingshan Wu

Additionally, five buildings within the compound are covered with deep red in order to create a different rhythm within a unified materiality. Students,especially kindergarten children can easily describe their location in the campus according to the different facades,which helps to form their own cognitive map of the campus.

Save this picture!
Corridors And Courtyards Are Also Spaces For Communication. Image © Shengliang Su
Corridors And Courtyards Are Also Spaces For Communication. Image © Shengliang Su
Save this picture!
Colourful Gabled. Image © Qingshan Wu
Colourful Gabled. Image © Qingshan Wu

Adhering to a special variation in scale, the design of this entire campus closely follows the growth and emotion of its users.The design notion of “the story of a small town” will allow students and children to enjoy their own fairy tale like campus.

Save this picture!
Street Space Between Buildings. Image © Shengliang Su
Street Space Between Buildings. Image © Shengliang Su

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
LYCS Architecture
Office

Products:

Glass Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Educational Architecture Schools Elementary & Middle school China
Cite: "Hangzhou Haishu School of Future Sci-Tech City / LYCS Architecture" 24 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/904284/hangzhou-haishu-school-of-future-sci-tech-city-lycs-architecture/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Shengliang Su

杭州未来科技城海曙学校 / 零壹城市建筑事务所

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream