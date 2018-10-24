World
  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices Interiors
  4. United States
  5. archimania
  6. 2017
  Poplar Foundation + Pyramid Peak Foundation / archimania

Poplar Foundation + Pyramid Peak Foundation / archimania

  16:00 - 24 October, 2018
Poplar Foundation + Pyramid Peak Foundation / archimania
Courtesy of archimania
Courtesy of archimania

Courtesy of archimania

  • Architects

    archimania

  • Location

    Memphis, Tennessee, United States

  • Area

    10745.0 ft2

  • Project Year

    2017
    Courtesy of archimania
    Courtesy of archimania

    Text description provided by the architects. Two Memphis philanthropic foundations teamed up to share new office spaces within a recently renovated Sears distribution facility, previously vacant for 20 years. Each tenant space is primarily made up of private office and meeting rooms.

    Courtesy of archimania
    Courtesy of archimania

    A central mass of shared common spaces divide the tenants for selective privacy while allowing for shared resources. This primary organizing element is a “bow-tie” shaped mass that was developed to obscure the dominant and rigid column grid within the existing space. The bow-tie is comprised of a common conference room, hoteling office, storage and a wet bar. The bow-tie also delineates separate entry sequences and offers the capability for dual reception when needed.

    Diagram
    Diagram

    As a method to establish a level of refinement for both tenants, the bow-tie component is clad with sequenced, stained oak panels. The mass is carved out by the existing column grid and capitals, rendering the emphatic grid less obvious. Thin staggered planes further obscure the column grid and bound offices. Their thinness and lack of materiality contrast the mass and rich texture of the bow-tie. Mechanical crossovers bridging the bow-tie and offices conceal the exposed building systems that are typically present throughout the existing space.

    Courtesy of archimania
    Courtesy of archimania

    Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
    "Poplar Foundation + Pyramid Peak Foundation / archimania" 24 Oct 2018. ArchDaily.

