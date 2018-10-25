World
  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Loft
  4. Canada
  5. StudioAC
  6. 2018
  Pape Loft / StudioAC

Pape Loft / StudioAC

  16:00 - 25 October, 2018
Pape Loft / StudioAC
Pape Loft / StudioAC, © Jeremie Warshafsky Photography
© Jeremie Warshafsky Photography

© Jeremie Warshafsky Photography

© Jeremie Warshafsky Photography
© Jeremie Warshafsky Photography

Text description provided by the architects. The Pape Loft exists inside of a converted church in the east end of Toronto. The result of this conversion is major variation from unit to unit, most of which are multi-story loft spaces with some structural quirks throughout.

Section
Section

StudioAC was asked by the client to help them de-clutter and they really put their lifestyle in our hands. As part of the design purge of the loft, we also spoke to the clients about a more minimalist approach to living, including furniture and belongings. It was a lifestyle that really appealed to these clients, but they didn’t know how to obtain it.

© Jeremie Warshafsky Photography
© Jeremie Warshafsky Photography

The space itself has a gracious double height living room. StudioAC framed the living room with an iconic curved element that mirrors the flooring material. The soft curves help to reflect the light back into the space and create a feeling of intimacy amidst the gracious height—it also quickly signifies the identity of the space as a continuous element that draws the eye. The kitchen was relocated entirely in order to maximize the open space and all the millwork is kept clean of hardware to reflect the clients desired minimalism. The second-floor space is divided by a glazed partition to delineate between the master bedroom and a home office, while sharing the light and over looking the curved wood.

Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
First floor plan
First floor plan

In small spaces, StudioAC often attempts to showcase an iconic moment that acts as the identity of the space. It helps define the interiors and create a sense of familiarity as a memorable element that can be seen from all angles of the loft. The Pape Loft really benefits from this, as the warmth of the curved wood creates intimacy while clearly delineating each space of the loft.

© Jeremie Warshafsky Photography
© Jeremie Warshafsky Photography

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
StudioAC
Products:

Wood Glass

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing Loft Canada
Cite: "Pape Loft / StudioAC" 25 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/904281/pape-loft-studioac/> ISSN 0719-8884

