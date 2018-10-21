World
i

i

i

i

i

  AP House / ELÍAS RIZO ARQUITECTOS

AP House / ELÍAS RIZO ARQUITECTOS

AP House / ELÍAS RIZO ARQUITECTOS
AP House / ELÍAS RIZO ARQUITECTOS, © Onnis Luque
© Onnis Luque

© Onnis Luque

  • Collaborators

    Carlos Miramontes, Paola Hernandez, Daniela Valdez, Rodrigo Ortega, Diana Reséndiz, Lourdes Rodríguez, Hector Guardado, Ma. Fernanda Peña, Sofía Valenzuela

  • Construction

    Grupo Constructor, Promotor Industrial

  • Interior Design

    Colectivo Sur
© Onnis Luque
© Onnis Luque

Text description provided by the architects. Designed within a private subdivision for a young family, was born from a particular collaboration with the client in which a constant dialogue with the needs program was established.

© Onnis Luque
© Onnis Luque

The concept was develop from the entrance vestibule where there is a tree-lined linear pond that directs the view to the garden. This pond delimits and segregates the public use of the private one, allocating a lateral volume with a stone base of the region to each one of the house program.

© Onnis Luque
© Onnis Luque

The left wing houses the private area of the house - the rooms are linked by a double height living room that unfolds a large bookcase and light inputs.

© Onnis Luque
© Onnis Luque
Lower Floor Plan
Lower Floor Plan
© Onnis Luque
© Onnis Luque

The right wing contains the social area of the house, including a second family room, kitchen with secondary entrance, living room, dining room, terrace and pool area. There is a second staircase that leads to a large basement where is the garage, private study and service area.

© Fernanda Leonel de Cervantes
© Fernanda Leonel de Cervantes

Crossing the garden, in the back part of the site are the complementary functions of the house, such as a paddle court and an event terrace with kitchen and independent bathrooms.

Stone, anchored steel, wood, and concrete make up the plastic language of the house.

© Onnis Luque
© Onnis Luque

ELÍAS RIZO ARQUITECTOS
Wood Stone Concrete

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Interiors Architecture Residential Houses Interiors Mexico
Cite: "AP House / ELÍAS RIZO ARQUITECTOS" [Casa AP / ELÍAS RIZO ARQUITECTOS] 21 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. (Trans. Hernández, Diego) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/904270/ap-house-elias-rizo-arquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884

