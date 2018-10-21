AP House / ELÍAS RIZO ARQUITECTOS

+ 23

Collaborators Carlos Miramontes, Paola Hernandez, Daniela Valdez, Rodrigo Ortega, Diana Reséndiz, Lourdes Rodríguez, Hector Guardado, Ma. Fernanda Peña, Sofía Valenzuela

Construction Grupo Constructor, Promotor Industrial

Interior Design Colectivo Sur More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Designed within a private subdivision for a young family, was born from a particular collaboration with the client in which a constant dialogue with the needs program was established.

The concept was develop from the entrance vestibule where there is a tree-lined linear pond that directs the view to the garden. This pond delimits and segregates the public use of the private one, allocating a lateral volume with a stone base of the region to each one of the house program.

The left wing houses the private area of the house - the rooms are linked by a double height living room that unfolds a large bookcase and light inputs.

The right wing contains the social area of the house, including a second family room, kitchen with secondary entrance, living room, dining room, terrace and pool area. There is a second staircase that leads to a large basement where is the garage, private study and service area.

Crossing the garden, in the back part of the site are the complementary functions of the house, such as a paddle court and an event terrace with kitchen and independent bathrooms.

Stone, anchored steel, wood, and concrete make up the plastic language of the house.