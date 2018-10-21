AP House / ELÍAS RIZO ARQUITECTOS

-
Architects
-
LocationZapopan, Mexico
-
Author ArchitectsElías Rizo Suárez, Alejandro Rizo Suárez
-
Area2748.0 m2
-
Project Year2018
-
Photographs
-
CollaboratorsCarlos Miramontes, Paola Hernandez, Daniela Valdez, Rodrigo Ortega, Diana Reséndiz, Lourdes Rodríguez, Hector Guardado, Ma. Fernanda Peña, Sofía Valenzuela
-
ConstructionGrupo Constructor, Promotor Industrial
-
Interior DesignColectivo Sur
Text description provided by the architects. Designed within a private subdivision for a young family, was born from a particular collaboration with the client in which a constant dialogue with the needs program was established.
The concept was develop from the entrance vestibule where there is a tree-lined linear pond that directs the view to the garden. This pond delimits and segregates the public use of the private one, allocating a lateral volume with a stone base of the region to each one of the house program.
The left wing houses the private area of the house - the rooms are linked by a double height living room that unfolds a large bookcase and light inputs.
The right wing contains the social area of the house, including a second family room, kitchen with secondary entrance, living room, dining room, terrace and pool area. There is a second staircase that leads to a large basement where is the garage, private study and service area.
Crossing the garden, in the back part of the site are the complementary functions of the house, such as a paddle court and an event terrace with kitchen and independent bathrooms.
Stone, anchored steel, wood, and concrete make up the plastic language of the house.