World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. The Go-To Guide for Bamboo Construction

The Go-To Guide for Bamboo Construction

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
The Go-To Guide for Bamboo Construction
Save this picture!
The Go-To Guide for Bamboo Construction, © Lucila Aguilar
© Lucila Aguilar

© Lucila Aguilar © Lucila Aguilar © Lucila Aguilar © Lucila Aguilar + 8

Bamboo is an ancient building material that has been used in a variety of countries and building types. A sustainable material with a unique aesthetic, it is arguably one of the greatest architectural trends of the moment.

This material's structural and sustainable qualities demonstrate that bamboo can be three times more resistant than steel and grow about 4 feet (1.22 meter) in just one day.

Save this picture!
© Lucila Aguilar
© Lucila Aguilar

The Mexican firm led by Lucila Aguilar has developed a manual with the intention of documenting the construction process used while building a bamboo structure designed for UMMBAL.

Save this picture!
© Lucila Aguilar
© Lucila Aguilar

This manual, in addition to serving as a reference guide for future projects and disseminating knowledge, is the result of a collaborative work by authors who have written and researched the material. Jörg Stamm, German master-builder, served as an advisor for the manual as well.

Save this picture!
© Lucila Aguilar
© Lucila Aguilar

Understanding the nature of bamboo, its characteristics, and behavior, are necessary to make proper use of the material. Lucila Aguilar has initiated several projects that document the benefits of this material. In four chapters, she discusses the advantages, specific parts and uses of bamboo, procedures for preparation, equipment, tools, criteria and general details that reveal the different aspects defined by their species and gender. 

Save this picture!
© Lucila Aguilar
© Lucila Aguilar

We seek to convey a message in the region, industrial buildings can have another language, natural materials such as earth and bamboo can converge with other materials commonly used in attractive and functional design. These materials are another tool to design the landscape of states such as Chiapas, Veracruz, and Tabasco; bamboo is a very versatile and sustainable material that has allowed us to build in a practical way, reducing labor costs and creating a frame of reference to build a Mexico with social conscience, ecological and balance and harmony with the earth.
- Lucila Aguilar Arquitectos

Save this picture!
© Lucila Aguilar
© Lucila Aguilar

In this document, you will find details on the proper use of each part of the bamboo, the necessary maturity to work with the material, and proper cutting methods to ensure resistance and longevity.

For more information, download the 'Manual of Bamboo Construction' by Lucila Aguilar Arquitectos here (Spanish).

View the complete gallery

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Mónica Arellano
Author

See more:

News Articles
Cite: Arellano, Mónica. "The Go-To Guide for Bamboo Construction" [Arquitecta mexicana realiza manual de construcción en bambú] 19 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. (Trans. Montano, Zoë) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/904269/the-go-to-guide-for-bamboo-construction/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream