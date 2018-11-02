World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Offices
  Belarus
  Studio11
  2018
  Office for Stark Games / Studio11

Office for Stark Games / Studio11

  02:00 - 2 November, 2018
Office for Stark Games / Studio11
Office for Stark Games / Studio11, © Dmitry Tsyrencshikov
© Dmitry Tsyrencshikov

  • Architects

    Studio11

  • Location

    Minsk, Belarus

  • Lead Architects

    Studio11 team

  • Other participants

    Done Production

  • Area

    910.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Dmitry Tsyrencshikov
    © Dmitry Tsyrencshikov
    Text description provided by the architects. Interior project for new office space of Stark Games company emerged as an experiment in terms of color and composition solutions. At the stage of design we took course for greater latitude of solutions, courage of fusions and discovering new color chords. Thus, the concept incorporates around 8 different colors, 7 various materials and a compositional diversity of circles and ellipses. Impeccable organic combination of all ingredients on this palette marked a core vector of the design concept.

    © Dmitry Tsyrencshikov
    Plan
    Plan
    © Dmitry Tsyrencshikov
    The office is divided into separate volumes resolved in different colors, such as:
    -          Central block with meeting rooms and offices in mint (flooring, wall finish, plywood surfaces, fabric wall panels, marker boards and glass mullions are all made in mint color);
    -          Separate green volumes (carpeting, curtains, desks, glass mullions);
    -          Blue work spaces;
    -          Red meeting room;
    -          Independent kitchen area in red and blue.

    © Dmitry Tsyrencshikov
    The main work space is zoned with plywood shelving unit decorated with plants.
    The geometric composition of multicolored carpeting on all office area is a major technique to form the interior and emphasize the layout (volume zoning).

    © Dmitry Tsyrencshikov
    The light system of the whole area is an orthogonal composition of light tubes of different length. It is completely non-contrast with the Armstrong ceiling which we had to adjust to since it was impossible to take down.

    © Dmitry Tsyrencshikov
    The kitchen was left with its original floor of metal cassettes. Bar height island of light-blue artificial stone with lush planting is the central element of the kitchen. Kitchen surface is made of red artificial stone, whereas cabinet facades are composed of light-blue painted glass.

    © Dmitry Tsyrencshikov
    The WC is a contrast of different materialities – rough tile glue texture is combined with a variety of purest reflecting and smooth metal surfaces and tiles.
    The techniques used bring together functionality, efficiency and of course aesthetics.

    © Dmitry Tsyrencshikov
