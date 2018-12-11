Nivezé House / Michel Prégardien Architecture

+ 27

Architects Michel Prégardien Architecture

Location Spa, Belgium

Lead Architect Michel Prégardien

Stability Cornet Maximilien

Builder Corman-Halleux

Area 250.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Defourny Samuel

Manufacturers Loading...

Text description provided by the architects. Located on the outskirts of a rural entity, this single-family dwelling integrates in a contemporary language the typological codes of this one: perpendicular volume in direct contact with the street, simple volumes, entrance courtyard set back from the street, natural and raw material.

The slight slope of the land is integrated by a set of stairs and outdoor terraces, setting the volume in its place and creating a complex architectural promenade that gradually takes the visitor into a tangle of beams and columns made of concrete and wood.

Thus, past the apparent simplicity of the exterior composition, the interior spaces reveal all their ambiguities: at the same time fully in contact with the outside but systematically hampered by columns, limited perspectives, built masses ... that create a feeling of indoor unit. This unit is further increased by the main staircase and openwork walkways that cross the two parts of the volumes and provide spatial continuity between the different spaces by their continuous material presence.

The result of this composition is a constantly changing home (light, perspective, feeling ...) offering these inhabitants a daily renewal of their living environment.