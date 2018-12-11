World
  7. Nivezé House / Michel Prégardien Architecture

Nivezé House / Michel Prégardien Architecture

  • 02:00 - 11 December, 2018
Nivezé House / Michel Prégardien Architecture
Nivezé House / Michel Prégardien Architecture, © Defourny Samuel
© Defourny Samuel

© Defourny Samuel
Text description provided by the architects. Located on the outskirts of a rural entity, this single-family dwelling integrates in a contemporary language the typological codes of this one: perpendicular volume in direct contact with the street, simple volumes, entrance courtyard set back from the street, natural  and raw material.

© Defourny Samuel
The slight slope of the land is integrated by a set of stairs and outdoor terraces, setting the volume in its place and creating a complex architectural promenade that gradually takes the visitor into a tangle of beams and columns made of concrete and wood.

© Defourny Samuel
© Defourny Samuel
© Defourny Samuel
Thus, past the apparent simplicity of the exterior composition, the interior spaces reveal all their ambiguities: at the same time fully in contact with the outside but systematically hampered by columns, limited perspectives, built masses ... that create a feeling of indoor unit. This unit is further increased by the main staircase and openwork walkways that cross the two parts of the volumes and provide spatial continuity between the different spaces by their continuous material presence.

Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
© Defourny Samuel
© Defourny Samuel
First floor plan
First floor plan

The result of this composition is a constantly changing home (light, perspective, feeling ...) offering these inhabitants a daily renewal of their living environment.

© Defourny Samuel
© Defourny Samuel

Michel Prégardien Architecture
Wood Glass Concrete

Houses Belgium
Cite: "Nivezé House / Michel Prégardien Architecture" 11 Dec 2018. ArchDaily.

