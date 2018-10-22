World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hotels
  4. Portugal
  5. Paulo Braga + Cristina Amaral
  6. 2015
  7. Torre de Gomariz Wine Spa Hotel / Paulo Braga + Cristina Amaral

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Torre de Gomariz Wine Spa Hotel / Paulo Braga + Cristina Amaral

  • 08:00 - 22 October, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Torre de Gomariz Wine Spa Hotel / Paulo Braga + Cristina Amaral
Save this picture!
Torre de Gomariz Wine Spa Hotel / Paulo Braga + Cristina Amaral, © João Morgado
© João Morgado

© João Morgado © João Morgado © João Morgado © João Morgado + 41

Save this picture!
© João Morgado
© João Morgado

Text description provided by the architects. The “Quinta de Gomariz” is an estate in Northern Portugal with documented references dating back to late 13th century. It includes several heritage listed buildings, the most important being the Tower of Gomariz, which is a gothic defensive structure built in the late 15th century. The manor was built at the beginning of the 18th century, adjacent to the tower on the west side. From the 18th century building campaign are also the chapel, the main gate and the walls that enclose the estate.

Save this picture!
© João Morgado
© João Morgado

The primary aim of the intervention was to ensure the preservation of these buildings and the economic sustainability of the estate. Its use for tourism was the chosen strategy, and the decision was taken to build a hotel related with the main use of the estate being the wine production, taking into account the unique characteristics of the heritage buildings and the natural conditions.

Save this picture!
© João Morgado
© João Morgado

The architects’ work gave priority to the structural consolidation and rehabilitation of the heritage buildings, preventing further deterioration or total ruin.

Save this picture!
© João Morgado
© João Morgado

The social areas of the hotel occupied the historical buildings. The location of the new buildings followed the “rules” already existing on the site. The tower maintained its role as the starting point of the entire setting. The two existing axis, the first defined by the buildings – East-West – and the other by the paths – North-South – dictated the rules for their intervention. The East-West axis was extended towards the East, till the exterior wall of the estate to create a new entrance, due to the impossibility of widening the existing gate. After the definition of this axis, the new volumes were located facing south, taking advantage of the slope, integrating the new buildings on the terrain and minimizing the impact on the historical buildings.

Save this picture!
© João Morgado
© João Morgado

Conference and Events rooms and service areas were also built below the ground floor of the “Solar de Gomariz”, to circumvent integration issues. The old structures of the barn and threshing floor, examples of regional vernacular architecture were preserved and integrated into the spa and bar area.

Save this picture!
© João Morgado
© João Morgado
Save this picture!
Ground floor and group elevation
Ground floor and group elevation
Save this picture!
© João Morgado
© João Morgado

The rooms were distributed among the three newly constructed buildings thus attenuating the impact of the built mass.

Save this picture!
© João Morgado
© João Morgado

Materials chosen for this project included local granite, wood, steel and glass which were intended to reinforce the image of unity as a whole and integration on the site.

Save this picture!
© João Morgado
© João Morgado

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Paulo Braga + Cristina Amaral
Office

Products:

Wood Steel Stone

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Hotels Refurbishment Renovation Historic Preservation Portugal
Cite: "Torre de Gomariz Wine Spa Hotel / Paulo Braga + Cristina Amaral" [Torre de Gomariz Wine Spa Hotel / Paulo Braga + Cristina Amaral] 22 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/904240/torre-de-gomariz-wine-spa-hotel-paulo-braga-plus-cristina-amaral/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream