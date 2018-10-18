World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. The World’s Largest Performing Arts Center Opens in Taiwan, Designed by Mecanoo

The World’s Largest Performing Arts Center Opens in Taiwan, Designed by Mecanoo

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
The World’s Largest Performing Arts Center Opens in Taiwan, Designed by Mecanoo
Save this picture!
The World’s Largest Performing Arts Center Opens in Taiwan, Designed by Mecanoo, © Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan

The opening ceremony has taken place for the world’s largest performing arts center in Taiwan, designed by Mecanoo. The National Kaohsiung Center for the Arts comprises five state-of-the-art performance spaces under a single roof measuring 35 acres (140,000 square meters).

Opened on October 13th 2018, the scheme is set across a subtropical park in the southern Taiwanese city of Kaohsiung, occupying a former military training base to symbolize the city’s transition from a major international harbor into a rich, diverse, cultural hub, connecting local and international artistic talent.

© Iwan Baan © Iwan Baan © Iwan Baan © Iwan Baan + 6

In total, the scheme took 15 years and $346 million to build. At the opening ceremony, Taiwan’s president Tsai Ing-wen praised the center as a statement of the government’s intent to bring once restricted military sites back into the public realm.

Weiwuying is one of Mecanoo’s most ambitious buildings and embodies all the key elements of our philosophy. Inspired by the beauty of the local Banyan trees with their iconic canopies of leaves, the vast, undulating structure is composed of a unique skin and roof under which generous free spaces can flow. We have aimed to deliver a flagship cultural destination for Taiwan, a beacon to attract performers and audiences from around the world.
-Francine Houben, Founding Architect, Mecanoo

Learn more about the scheme from our project article here.

News via: Mecanoo / Taiwan Today

National Kaohsiung Center for the Arts / Mecanoo

36 Architects Fengshan District, Kaohsiung City, Taiwan Local Architect Preparatory Office of The Wei-Wu-Ying Center for the Arts of the Ministry of Culture, Taiwan Founding Partner & Creative Director Artistic and Executive Director Project Year Photographs Text description provided by the architects.

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Niall Patrick Walsh
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Niall Patrick Walsh. "The World’s Largest Performing Arts Center Opens in Taiwan, Designed by Mecanoo" 18 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/904233/the-worlds-largest-performing-arts-center-opens-in-taiwan-designed-by-mecanoo/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream