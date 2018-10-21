World
i

i

i

i

i

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Israel
  5. Haykin Architects
  6. 2017
  7. N16 / Haykin Architects

N16 / Haykin Architects

  • 05:00 - 21 October, 2018
N16 / Haykin Architects
N16 / Haykin Architects, © Shai Epstein
© Shai Epstein

© Shai Epstein
Text description provided by the architects. This villa is the home for a bold, energetic and extrovert couple with their four children. Being designers of cosmetic products, the clients brought to the design conversation a profound feeling for fashion and style. Entering the house starts with passing through the Corten steel entrance gate. After the gate, there is no real front door. The house reveals itself totally, absolute hospitality.

© Shai Epstein
© Shai Epstein
Section B
Section B
© Shai Epstein
Three massive concrete walls define the outlines of the house. Between these protective, 50 cm thick walls, we created a delicate world of glass, fine marbles, carpentry, steel, and impeccable white surfaces. Purple stairs in 2 cm thick steel pretend to be weightless and reach, like a tree, from the basement to the roof. A heavy Corten steel sliding door protects the garden life from the busy city life.

© Shai Epstein
© Shai Epstein
© Shai Epstein
The parking/workshop is open to the compact urban garden and is abundantly covered with bamboos and grasses. This is where nature escapes the order of the house. The massive concrete walls also create a set of diagonal transparencies that allow the game of seeing and being seen.  Every part of the house is designed as a potential catwalk for its fashionable owners. It expresses the client’s passionate desire for the finest materials, the best brands and true joy of wearing all of them: the clothes, the furniture and the house itself

© Shai Epstein
About this office
Haykin Architects
Office

Products:

Wood Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Israel
Cite: "N16 / Haykin Architects" 21 Oct 2018. ArchDaily.

