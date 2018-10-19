World
  7. The Fuzhou Strait Culture and Art Centre / PES-Architects

The Fuzhou Strait Culture and Art Centre / PES-Architects

  • 00:00 - 19 October, 2018
The Fuzhou Strait Culture and Art Centre / PES-Architects
The Fuzhou Strait Culture and Art Centre / PES-Architects, Birdseye. Image © Marc Goodwin
Birdseye. Image © Marc Goodwin

Five jasmine petals. Image © Yong Zhang Spiral ramp. Image © Marc Goodwin curved gallery venue entrance. Image © Marc Goodwin opera hall. Image © Marc Goodwin + 40

  • Architects

    PES-Architects

  • Location

    Mawei New Town, Fuzhou, China

  • Lead Architects

    Pekka Salminen (chief designer), Martin Lukasczyk (project architect), Samuel Hsuan-yu Shih (ceramic artist), Lai Linli (project manager)

  • Design Team

    Wei Li(project coordinator), Xiaojing Guang(project manager), Yizhou Zhao, Masahide Nakane, Matti Kankkunen, Anna Blomqvist, Clara Juan, Uros Kostic, Antonio Barquinha, Martin Genet, Jian Dou

  • Area

    153000.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Marc Goodwin, Yong Zhang, Martin Lukasczyk
River portrait. Image © Marc Goodwin
River portrait. Image © Marc Goodwin

Text description provided by the architects. Helsinki and Shanghai based studio, PES-Architects, have completed their seventh project in China: the Fuzhou Strait Culture and Art Centre. Fuzhou is the capital and one of the largest cities in Fujian Province. It has been ranked one of the fastest growing metropolitan areas in the world. In 2013, the Fuzhou Government hosted an international invited competition for the Strait Culture and Art Centre with the goal of strengthening the cultural image of the city and the Mawei New Town development area.

Five jasmine petals. Image © Yong Zhang
Five jasmine petals. Image © Yong Zhang
site plan roof level
site plan roof level
Facade closeup. Image © Marc Goodwin
Facade closeup. Image © Marc Goodwin

PES-Architects’ winning proposal takes inspiration from the petals of a jasmine blossom, the city flower of Fuzhou. The flower is manifested in the formal language and colour of the architecture takes inspiration from the petals of a jasmine blossom, the city flower of Fuzhou.

ceramic facades. Image © Marc Goodwin
ceramic facades. Image © Marc Goodwin

The five jasmine petal venues — opera house (1600 seats), concert hall (1000 seats), multi-functional theatre, art exhibition hall and cinema centre — are linked by a Cultural Concourse and a large roof terrace. The roof terrace is accessible via two ramps from the Jasmine Gardens as well as from the Central Jasmine Plaza, providing a seamless connection from the complex to the riverfront of the Minjiang River. On the underground level, a promenade-like route along the Liangcuo flood river connects the landscape to the interiors, as well as providing a connection between the metro station and the Centre.

Spiral ramp. Image © Marc Goodwin
Spiral ramp. Image © Marc Goodwin

Pekka Salminen, Founder of PES-Architects describes the scheme, “Dividing the large complex into smaller units gives the Centre a more human scale and makes it easy for users to navigate both indoors and outdoors. Each building has a core area — a semi-public, curved gallery that follows the curvature of the main façade — that integrates the public interior space with the landscape of the Jasmine Gardens around the building and further with the Mahangzhou island natural reserve in front of the Centre.”

concourse lobby. Image © Marc Goodwin
concourse lobby. Image © Marc Goodwin

Ceramic is used as the project’s main material due to its significance in the historical context of the maritime Silk Road trade connection between China and the rest of the world. PES-Architects worked with Taiwanese ceramic artist Samuel Hsuan-yu Shih to design the artistic ceramic interior for two main auditoriums according to acoustical demands, using the legendary “China White” material and new technology. All façades are clad with white ceramic tiles and louvres, while both the opera hall and concert hall showcase this cultural material in innovative and creative ways in the acoustic wall surface. 

curved gallery venue entrance. Image © Marc Goodwin
curved gallery venue entrance. Image © Marc Goodwin
curved gallery and stair. Image © Yong Zhang
curved gallery and stair. Image © Yong Zhang
venue foyer stairs. Image © Yong Zhang
venue foyer stairs. Image © Yong Zhang

The interior surfaces of the opera hall and concert hall are clad with topographical ceramic panels. Based on extensive studies carried out with the acousticians, two types of acoustic panels were developed: an engraved panel and a mosaic tile panel. Both panels are adaptable to the topographical surfaces that are required to achieve high quality acoustics, as well as the visual language of the design.

opera hall. Image © Marc Goodwin
opera hall. Image © Marc Goodwin
section opera hall
section opera hall
opera hall balcony. Image © Marc Goodwin
opera hall balcony. Image © Marc Goodwin

Cite: "The Fuzhou Strait Culture and Art Centre / PES-Architects" 19 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/904225/the-fuzhou-strait-culture-and-art-centre-pes-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

