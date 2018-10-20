World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Cristopher Cichocki's Places Art in Architecture to Spark a Discussion About Environmental Sustainability

Cristopher Cichocki's Places Art in Architecture to Spark a Discussion About Environmental Sustainability

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Geoplast
Cristopher Cichocki's Root Cycle combines installation art with existing architecture in an effort to spark a discussion regarding the relationship between design, both contemporary and historical, and environmental sustainability.

Cichocki partnered with Geoplast, a local Italian designer and manufacturer dedicated to producing innovative sustainable design products. The artist uses a particular Geoplast elevator product and Aloe Vera plants as the main components for the artwork.

The artwork was installed in a location framed by an architectural masterpiece of great historical and scholarly significance. Andrea Palladio, a famous 16th-century architect, theorist, and author of "I Quattro Libri dell'Archittectura," designed a series of villas in the countryside of Italy's Veneto region. The Villa, Villa Angarano, has stood the test of time. Centuries old, the building remains an architectural marvel and a subject of study for most young architects. Cichocki's artwork builds upon this idea of "timelessness."

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Geoplast
Geoplast's main goal is to design materials with minimal carbon emissions to preserve the Earth's ecosystem and expand the timeline of global environmental degradation. Cichocki's land art, Root Cycle, is an environmental intervention that brings into question the environment's cycle of decay and renewal through a close examination of the relationship between mankind, nature, and industrial production. 

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Geoplast
Root Cycle, commissioned by Geoplast's initiative "Building Beyond Together," combines historical and cultural tendencies with modern construction methods. The materials and placement of the artwork spark a new phase in the ongoing conversation in the world of architecture, leading to new design strategies for sustainability in the future.

News via: Geoplast: Building Beyond Together

About this author
Lindsay Duddy
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Lindsay Duddy. "Cristopher Cichocki's Places Art in Architecture to Spark a Discussion About Environmental Sustainability" 20 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/904214/cristopher-cichockis-places-art-in-architecture-to-spark-a-discussion-about-environmental-sustainability/> ISSN 0719-8884

