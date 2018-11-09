World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Refurbishment
  4. United Kingdom
  5. Alexander Martin Architects
  6. 2018
  7. Art, Architecture and a Modern Office / Alexander Martin Architects

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Art, Architecture and a Modern Office / Alexander Martin Architects

  • 08:00 - 9 November, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Art, Architecture and a Modern Office / Alexander Martin Architects
Save this picture!
Art, Architecture and a Modern Office / Alexander Martin Architects, © Simone Bossi
© Simone Bossi

© Simone Bossi © Simone Bossi © Simone Bossi © Simone Bossi + 14

Save this picture!
© Simone Bossi
© Simone Bossi

Text description provided by the architects. Alexander Martin Architects (AMA) has repurposed an 18th century listed Georgian townhouse for use as a private office in Mayfair, London. The brief was to create a headquarters that could accommodate large meetings and events, whilst simultaneously providing private offices and workspace. A core challenge was to adapt the demands of a modern office within six relatively small floor plates yet ensure that the historical character of the building was restored and celebrated.

Save this picture!
© Simone Bossi
© Simone Bossi

Working in tandem with the architect, Lady Deirdre Dyson developed a carpeting scheme to give harmony to the building and bring colour and a sense of luxury to the new office space.

Save this picture!
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan

Edwardian features were introduced when the buildings were remodelled in 1910, however, subsequent alterations eroded the historic character of the buildings over time.  AMA revisited the original Georgian floor plans to re-establish the order and proportion of the internal spaces removing the two storey rear extension and lift shaft and re-instating the rear facade and bay window.

Save this picture!
© Simone Bossi
© Simone Bossi

To restore the circulation within the building, the existing Edwardian oak staircase was remodeled to work within the original stair compartment and a large frameless rooflight added to bring natural daylight into the heart of the building.  The existing service passages were adapted to create a new lift shaft, connecting the front and rear rooms.

Save this picture!
© Simone Bossi
© Simone Bossi

The programmatic elements form a hierarchical arrangement over the six storeys, with the principal meeting, boardroom and ancillary service spaces located at lower ground floor level, main reception and meeting rooms on the ground floor, and private offices and workspace on the upper floors. A new glazed courtyard was inserted into the lower ground floor, providing a backdrop for the boardroom and breakout lounges.

Save this picture!
Section
Section

A landscaped garden at the rear provides a space for quiet reflection, while the copper clad garden room introduces a modern addition to enjoy the garden in a more intimate setting. This connects to the principal rooms on the lower ground floor by a floating stone and bronze stair.

Save this picture!
© Simone Bossi
© Simone Bossi

The refurbishment of the key period rooms began by restoring the original plasterwork, wall mouldings and skirtings, with bespoke joinery pieces introduced as freestanding furniture. The traditional wainscoting was reinterpreted in order to define the workspaces using flush oak panels, concealing services and providing a robust wall finish.

Save this picture!
First floor plan
First floor plan

Materials were selected for their timeless quality, echoing those present in the original building. A palette of natural oak, stone and plastered walls provides a backdrop for the Deirdre Dyson carpets, which connect the space through complimentary hues, whilst enhancing individual rooms through dramatic bursts of colour.  Fourteen of Lady Dyson’s contemporary designs, some hand knotted, free-standing room size carpets and others tufted and fitted were commissioned, totalling 350 sqm of luxurious wool and silk carpeting.

Save this picture!
© Simone Bossi
© Simone Bossi

Overlooking the copper clad garden room is a rug with dramatic copper silk stripes. The central staircase is hugged from top to bottom by a stair runner tonally graded to continually flow from dark to light, creating a sense of movement.

Save this picture!
© Simone Bossi
© Simone Bossi

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Alexander Martin Architects
Office

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Refurbishment Interiors Architecture Offices Interiors United Kingdom
Cite: "Art, Architecture and a Modern Office / Alexander Martin Architects" 09 Nov 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/904211/art-architecture-and-a-modern-office-alexander-martin-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream