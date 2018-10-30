World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Workshop
  Australia
  RITZ&GHOUGASSIAN
  2017
  Bentwood / RITZ&GHOUGASSIAN

Bentwood / RITZ&GHOUGASSIAN

  • 17:00 - 30 October, 2018
Bentwood / RITZ&GHOUGASSIAN
Bentwood / RITZ&GHOUGASSIAN, © Tom Blachford
© Tom Blachford

© Tom Blachford © Tom Blachford © Tom Blachford © Tom Blachford + 12

© Tom Blachford
© Tom Blachford

Text description provided by the architects. The project pays homage to the sites historic archetype as a furniture workshop under the name of CF Rojo & Sons and later as the Thonet furniture showroom.The project’s design and materiality was informed by the existing facade and the surrounding environment.

© Tom Blachford
© Tom Blachford
Floor plan
Floor plan
© Tom Blachford
© Tom Blachford

The space sits encased within the original heritage facade made of red pressed brick work and old stucco. An adjacent laneway paved in brick pavers runs underfoot, whilst concrete columns rise up to a ceiling grid primed in red oxide. The ceiling grid compartmentalises the space creating pockets of light and shade, volume and intimacy. Steel cladding to the kitchen reads as an extrusion from the ceiling grid. Timber furniture echoes back to the sites past and divides the space through skeletal shelving units.

© Tom Blachford
© Tom Blachford

