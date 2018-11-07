World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restaurant
  4. Russia
  5. Marat Mazur interior design
  6. 2018
  7. BAO MOCHI / Marat Mazur interior design

BAO MOCHI / Marat Mazur interior design

  • 01:00 - 7 November, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
BAO MOCHI / Marat Mazur interior design
Save this picture!
BAO MOCHI / Marat Mazur interior design, © Ivan Sorokin
© Ivan Sorokin

© Ivan Sorokin © Ivan Sorokin © Ivan Sorokin © Ivan Sorokin + 32

  • Architects

    Marat Mazur interior design

  • Location

    Rue Joukovski, 41, Sankt-Peterburg, Russia

  • Lead Architects

    Marat Mazur

  • Client

    Be Well Group (https://bewell.group/)

  • Area

    188.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Ivan Sorokin
Save this picture!
© Ivan Sorokin
© Ivan Sorokin

Text description provided by the architects. The name “BAO MOCHI” speaks for itself : at the restaurant you'll be served with light steamed buns made of delicate wheat flour with various fillings inside as well as airy, chewy mochi cakes of unique Japanese rice flour.

Save this picture!
© Ivan Sorokin
© Ivan Sorokin
Save this picture!
First floor plan
First floor plan
Save this picture!
© Ivan Sorokin
© Ivan Sorokin

Planning solution was built around these 2 words BAO & MOCHI.
Entering the first hall - BAO HALL -you'll find a hot shop with a picture of a hero bun BAO behind the counter.
In the second hall - MOCHI HALL - you'll see several niches decorated with colored hemispheres

Save this picture!
© Ivan Sorokin
© Ivan Sorokin

that imitate Mochi’s shape and the image of the hero Mochi himself.
The interior décor of "BAO MOCHI" a bright and minimalistic hint of Asia.
The walls are decorated with such a kind of cardboard that can be read as a modern interpretation of bamboo tree, a plant associated everywhere with culture of Thailand, China and Japan.

Save this picture!
© Ivan Sorokin
© Ivan Sorokin
Save this picture!
Scheme 08
Scheme 08
Save this picture!
© Ivan Sorokin
© Ivan Sorokin

The name of the place and its cuisine focus are highlighted by various interior decor elements such as numerous lamps in the form of colorful hemispheres, wall niches decorated with Mochi-shaped elements as well as lamps and chairs in the form of dumplings.
In addition to all said is the bar table fixed somewhere up hanging from the ceiling and floating in the air as a ship on sea waves.

Save this picture!
© Ivan Sorokin
© Ivan Sorokin

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Marat Mazur interior design
Office

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Restaurants & Bars Restaurant Interior Design Russia
Cite: "BAO MOCHI / Marat Mazur interior design" 07 Nov 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/904205/bao-mochi-marat-mazur-interior-design/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream