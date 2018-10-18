World
i

i

i

i

i

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Mexico
  5. David Cervera Arquitectos
  6. 2018
  7. House RP in San Crisanto / David Cervera Arquitectos

House RP in San Crisanto / David Cervera Arquitectos

  • 14:00 - 18 October, 2018
House RP in San Crisanto / David Cervera Arquitectos
House RP in San Crisanto / David Cervera Arquitectos, © David Cervera
© David Cervera

© David Cervera

  • Supervition and Structural Calculation

    Ingeniero Eder flores

  • Structural Calculation

    Ingenieria Petram
    More Specs Less Specs
© David Cervera
© David Cervera

Text description provided by the architects. House RP in San Crisanto, is a project of a summer house, located in the Port of San Crisanto Yucatan Mexico. This house is considered starting from a house that was abandoned and customers asked to rescue and turn it into a summer house with the option of renting.

© David Cervera
© David Cervera
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
© David Cervera
© David Cervera

The main challenges were to rescue the two rooms that the house had and redesign the kitchen. The architects seeing the potential of the site and the orientation proposed a staple that finishes as a terrace to the north as well as a pool that comes out of it, looking north to the large natural land that the house has  

© David Cervera
© David Cervera

Likewise they were asked to make a bedroom upstairs with an independent access so they could rent either the upper floor or the ground floor and the users could also use it.

Section 3
Section 3

Materials of the region are used, the finish on the walls is Chukum (a finish made with the roots of a tree of the region named after the same name) It is a waterproof material that does not carry paint. The floors are white polished concrete pressed tight with paste mosaics

© David Cervera
© David Cervera

About this office
David Cervera Arquitectos
Office

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Interiors Architecture Residential Houses Interiors Mexico
Cite: "House RP in San Crisanto / David Cervera Arquitectos" [Casa RP en San Crisanto / David Cervera Arquitectos] 18 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/904203/house-rp-in-san-crisanto-david-cervera-arquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884

