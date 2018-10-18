House RP in San Crisanto / David Cervera Arquitectos

+ 43

Architects David Cervera Arquitectos

Location San Crisanto, Mexico

Architect in Charge David Cervera

Interior Design David Cabrera

Area 380.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs David Cervera

Manufacturers Loading...

Supervition and Structural Calculation Ingeniero Eder flores

Structural Calculation Ingenieria Petram More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. House RP in San Crisanto, is a project of a summer house, located in the Port of San Crisanto Yucatan Mexico. This house is considered starting from a house that was abandoned and customers asked to rescue and turn it into a summer house with the option of renting.

The main challenges were to rescue the two rooms that the house had and redesign the kitchen. The architects seeing the potential of the site and the orientation proposed a staple that finishes as a terrace to the north as well as a pool that comes out of it, looking north to the large natural land that the house has

Likewise they were asked to make a bedroom upstairs with an independent access so they could rent either the upper floor or the ground floor and the users could also use it.

Materials of the region are used, the finish on the walls is Chukum (a finish made with the roots of a tree of the region named after the same name) It is a waterproof material that does not carry paint. The floors are white polished concrete pressed tight with paste mosaics