  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. 10 Brazilian Apartments Under 65 Square Meters

10 Brazilian Apartments Under 65 Square Meters

  • 05:00 - 19 October, 2018
  • by Equipe ArchDaily Brasil
  • Translated by Zoë Montano
10 Brazilian Apartments Under 65 Square Meters
10 Brazilian Apartments Under 65 Square Meters , Apartamento Viadutos / Vão © Rafaela Netto
Apartamento Viadutos / Vão © Rafaela Netto

Due to the rising demand for housing, apartments around the world are becoming smaller and smaller. In addition, these plans for housing units do not always provide functional and comfortable living arrangements for its residents, challenging architects to think of ways to turn this situation into something desirable. Below, we've selected ten Brazilian projects that find creative solutions for small-scale housing. 

AP 1211 / Alan Chu

© Djan Chu
© Djan Chu
Planta (Nível Inferior) - AP 1211 / Alan Chu
Planta (Nível Inferior) - AP 1211 / Alan Chu

Bossa Nova Apartment / David Guerra

© Jomar Bragança
© Jomar Bragança
Planta - Apartamento Bossa Nova / David Guerra
Planta - Apartamento Bossa Nova / David Guerra

Celso Ramos Apartment / MARCOZERO Estudio

© Pedro Napolitano Prata
© Pedro Napolitano Prata
Planta e Elevações - Apartamento Celso Ramos / MARCOZERO Estudio
Planta e Elevações - Apartamento Celso Ramos / MARCOZERO Estudio

Jabaquara Apartment / Studio dLux

© Mariana Orsi
© Mariana Orsi
Plantas (Antes e Depois) - Apartamento Jabaquara / Studio dLux
Plantas (Antes e Depois) - Apartamento Jabaquara / Studio dLux

Viadutos Apartment / Vão

© Rafaela Netto
© Rafaela Netto
Planta - Apartamento Viadutos / Vão
Planta - Apartamento Viadutos / Vão

Roosevelt Apartment / INÁ Arquitetura

© Maíra Acayaba
© Maíra Acayaba
Planta - Apartamento Roosevelt / INÁ Arquitetura
Planta - Apartamento Roosevelt / INÁ Arquitetura

JAP Apartment / Metamoorfose Studio

© Maíra Acayaba
© Maíra Acayaba
Planta - Apartamento JAP / Metamoorfose Studio
Planta - Apartamento JAP / Metamoorfose Studio

LVM Apartment / Felipe Rodrigues Arquiteto

© Pedro Vannucchi
© Pedro Vannucchi
Planta - Apartamento LVM / Felipe Rodrigues Arquiteto
Planta - Apartamento LVM / Felipe Rodrigues Arquiteto

Apartment with Partitions / Casa100 Arquitetura

© Gui Morelli
© Gui Morelli
Planta - Apartamento com partições / Casa100 Arquitetura
Planta - Apartamento com partições / Casa100 Arquitetura

Santana Apartment / Atelier Aberto Arquitetura

© Marcelo Donadussi
© Marcelo Donadussi
Planta - Apartamento Santana / Atelier Aberto Arquitetura
Planta - Apartamento Santana / Atelier Aberto Arquitetura
Cite: Equipe ArchDaily Brasil. "10 Brazilian Apartments Under 65 Square Meters " [10 Apartamentos brasileiros de até 65m²] 19 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. (Trans. Montano, Zoë) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/904185/10-brazilian-apartments-under-65-square-meters/> ISSN 0719-8884

