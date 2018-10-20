World
  3. Brazilian Houses: 20 Examples of Wood Design

Brazilian Houses: 20 Examples of Wood Design

© Pedro Kok
Wood is one of the oldest building materials used in architecture. Versatile, it can be used in structural solutions, coatings, partitions, fittings and, very often, in furniture. Another quality of the material is its sustainability - if well managed during planting, cutting, and treatment processes, it can be considered renewable and low carbon, adding value to the completed building.

Brazil, due to its large size and range of climates, has a large variety of tree species that can be used in construction - although its potential is still far from being realized. Below we've selected 20 examples of residential projects in Brazil that take advantage of this rich material - be it in its structure, coatings or closings.

CM Residence / Reinach Mendonça Arquitetos Associados

© Nelson Kon
Cortesia de Reinach Mendonça Arquitetos Associados
Two Couples House / Andre Eisenlohr + Cabana Arquitetos

© Andre Eisenlohr
Cortesia de Andre Eisenlohr + Cabana Arquitetos
OF House / Studio Otto Felix

© Denilson Machado - MCA Estudio
Cortesia de Studio Otto Felix
Prumirim Beach House / brro arquitetos

© André Scarpa
Cortesia de brro arquitetos
Bamboo House / Vilela Florez

© Guillermo F. Florez
Cortesia de Vilela Florez
Florêncio Ygartua 60 / OSPA Arquitetura e Urbanismo

© Denison Fagundes
Cortesia de OSPA Arquitetura e Urbanismo
ML House / Arquipélago Arquitetos

© Pedro Napolitano Prata
Cortesia de Arquipélago Arquitetos
Canto dos Ventos / G Arquitetura e Urbanismo

© Eduardo Moody
Cortesia de G Arquitetura e Urbanismo
Tijucopava House / AMZ Arquitetos

© Maira Acayaba
Cortesia de AMZ Arquitetos
House in Mata / Ateliê Navio

© Pedro Napolitano Prata
Cortesia de Ateliê Navio
    House ACP / Candida Tabet Arquitetura

    © Fran Parente
    Cortesia de Candida Tabet Arquitetura
    OS House / Jacobsen Arquitetura

    © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
    Cortesia de Jacobsen Arquitetura
    HC House / João Diniz Arquitetura

    © Bel Diniz
    Cortesia de João Diniz Arquitetura
    Terraço House / David Guerra

    © Jomar Bragança
    Cortesia de David Guerra
    House in Florianópolis / UNA Arquitetos

    © Bebete Viégas
    Cortesia de UNA Arquitetos
      GAF House / Jacobsen Arquitetura

      Cortesia de Jacobsen Arquitetura
      Cortesia de Jacobsen Arquitetura
      Residência em Gonçalves / André Vainer Arquitetos

      © Tuca Reines
      Cortesia de André Vainer Arquitetos
      House in Quinta da Baroneza / Candida Tabet Arquitetura

      © Rómulo Fialdini
      Cortesia de Candida Tabet Arquitetura
      Casa Delta / Bernardes Arquitetura

      © Ruy Teixeira
      Cortesia de Bernardes Arquitetura
      SW House / Jacobsen Arquitetura

      © Leonardo Finotti
      Cortesia de Jacobsen Arquitetura
      Vila Taguai / Cristina Xavier Arquitetura

      © Daniel Ducci
      Cortesia de Cristina Xavier Arquitetura
      Half-Slope House / Denis Joelsons + Gabriela Baraúna Uchida

      © Pedro Kok
      Cortesia de Denis Joelsons + Gabriela Baraúna Uchida
          Cite: Baratto, Romullo. "Brazilian Houses: 20 Examples of Wood Design" [Casas brasileiras: 20 projetos com madeira em planta e corte] 20 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. (Trans. Montano, Zoë) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/904181/brazilian-houses-20-examples-of-wood-design/> ISSN 0719-8884

