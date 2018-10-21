Sunrise Garden Restaurant / M9 Design Studio

+ 16

Architects M9 Design Studio

Location Bangalore, Karnataka, India

Lead Architects Nischal Abhaykumar and Jesal Pathak

Team Stuti M Mohapatra, Pavan MG

Area 730.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Shamanth Patil Photography

Manufacturers Loading...

Client Parmesh Gowda More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Sunrise is located in the industrial suburb of Bangalore. This project was conceived using affordable materials and parts of an existing building to keep project costs down. We wanted to create a cozy environment for this family-owned business. To achieve this, we chose to use simple, muted materials such as wood and concrete, and added plenty of vegetation.

The restaurant comprises of an open-plan dining area with a garden extension featuring raw materials and an assortment of plants. It accommodates indoor and outdoor dining for lunch and dinner. Tables and chairs are arranged around a small court filled with plants, which is positioned next to a staircase. The stairs ascend to upper floor providing additional seating that overlooks the court. The upper floor of the cafe provides a view of the sky and is partly covered by mushroom like umbrella structures to protect from direct sunlight. On this level, guests can also choose to sit outside on a covered terrace lined with bamboo-filled planters or the indoor dining area.

Inside, the walls are covered in custom made aluminum paneling to add texture with material palette of grey paint, wood and patterned tiles creates a neutral backdrop for the variety of greenery. To compensate for the lack of natural light towards the back of the space, we also added a grid of LED lights across the ceiling. Most of the furniture is custom design and handmade at site by local carpenters except the chairs. The building is separated from the pavement outside by a low concrete wall. Planters built into the walls create a more welcoming entrance that synchronizes with the verdant interior.