  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restaurant
  4. India
  5. M9 Design Studio
  6. 2018
  7. Sunrise Garden Restaurant / M9 Design Studio

Sunrise Garden Restaurant / M9 Design Studio

  • 21:00 - 21 October, 2018
Sunrise Garden Restaurant / M9 Design Studio
Sunrise Garden Restaurant / M9 Design Studio, © Shamanth Patil Photography
© Shamanth Patil Photography

© Shamanth Patil Photography

  • Architects

    M9 Design Studio

  • Location

    Bangalore, Karnataka, India

  • Lead Architects

    Nischal Abhaykumar and Jesal Pathak

  • Team

    Stuti M Mohapatra, Pavan MG

  • Area

    730.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Shamanth Patil Photography
© Shamanth Patil Photography
© Shamanth Patil Photography

Text description provided by the architects. Sunrise is located in the industrial suburb of Bangalore. This project was conceived using affordable materials and parts of an existing building to keep project costs down. We wanted to create a cozy environment for this family-owned business. To achieve this, we chose to use simple, muted materials such as wood and concrete, and added plenty of vegetation.

© Shamanth Patil Photography
© Shamanth Patil Photography

The restaurant comprises of an open-plan dining area with a garden extension featuring raw materials and an assortment of plants. It accommodates indoor and outdoor dining for lunch and dinner. Tables and chairs are arranged around a small court filled with plants, which is positioned next to a staircase. The stairs ascend to upper floor providing additional seating that overlooks the court. The upper floor of the cafe provides a view of the sky and is partly covered by mushroom like umbrella structures to protect from direct sunlight. On this level, guests can also choose to sit outside on a covered terrace lined with bamboo-filled planters or the indoor dining area.

© Shamanth Patil Photography
© Shamanth Patil Photography
Section
Section

Inside, the walls are covered in custom made aluminum paneling to add texture with material palette of grey paint, wood and patterned tiles creates a neutral backdrop for the variety of greenery. To compensate for the lack of natural light towards the back of the space, we also added a grid of LED lights across the ceiling. Most of the furniture is custom design and handmade at site by local carpenters except the chairs.  The building is separated from the pavement outside by a low concrete wall. Planters built into the walls create a more welcoming entrance that synchronizes with the verdant interior.

© Shamanth Patil Photography
© Shamanth Patil Photography

About this office
M9 Design Studio
Office

Products:

Wood Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Restaurants & Bars Restaurant India
Cite: "Sunrise Garden Restaurant / M9 Design Studio" 21 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/904177/sunrise-garden-restaurant-m9-design-studio/> ISSN 0719-8884

