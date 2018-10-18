World
  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Mexico
  5. Israel Espin
  6. 2018
  Casa Rosales / Israel Espin

Casa Rosales / Israel Espin

Casa Rosales / Israel Espin
© Zaickz - Francisco Mosqueda
© Zaickz - Francisco Mosqueda

© Zaickz - Francisco Mosqueda

  • Collaborators

    Paola Dominguez, José Herrera, Cristian Camacho

  • Structural Calculation

    Alejandro Solano

  • Funding

    Global Shapers México, Fideicomiso Fuerza México, Pienza Sostenible

  • Model

    Ivan Santillán
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Zaickz - Francisco Mosqueda
© Zaickz - Francisco Mosqueda

Text description provided by the architects. The "Casa Rosales" project is a direct response to the effects caused by the earthquake of September 19, 2017 that hit several regions of Mexico and that collapsed part of the Rosales family's home in the community of Tlalnepantla Morelos in central Mexico. . It is decided to move a new building in the same place where the previous one was, collapsed by the earthquake, the new building integrates design criteria and resistant earthquake construction, it is equipped with facilities that optimize its occupation and were used for its construction materials and hand of local works, in addition to having the direct participation of its inhabitants in the design and production processes of the earth blocks.

© Zaickz - Francisco Mosqueda
© Zaickz - Francisco Mosqueda
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Zaickz - Francisco Mosqueda
© Zaickz - Francisco Mosqueda
Section A
Section A

The building is an adobe pavilion of two rooms with the same proportion, one serving as a dining room and the other as a kitchen. The floor is made of concrete connected to the stone foundation and the roof is a lattice of wooden beams that has been arranged to receive the rescued tiles from the building that collapsed with the earthquake. It is a building that finds its main virtues in the use of local materials and labor, a local building that leans towards the vernacular and the use of the available resources.

© Zaickz - Francisco Mosqueda
© Zaickz - Francisco Mosqueda
Detail
Detail
© Zaickz - Francisco Mosqueda
© Zaickz - Francisco Mosqueda

The project is part of the ReconstruirMX post-earthquake reconstruction initiative linked to Pienza Sostenible A.C. from the September 2017 earthquakes that affected several regions of Mexico.

© Zaickz - Francisco Mosqueda
© Zaickz - Francisco Mosqueda

About this office
Israel Espin
Office

Products:

Wood Concrete Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Mexico
Cite: "Casa Rosales / Israel Espin" [Casa Rosales / Israel Espin] 18 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. (Trans. Hernández, Diego) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/904162/casa-rosales-israel-espin/> ISSN 0719-8884

Go to my stream