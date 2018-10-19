World
i

The Austin / Edmonds + Lee Architects

  • 19:00 - 19 October, 2018
The Austin / Edmonds + Lee Architects
The Austin / Edmonds + Lee Architects, © Matthew Millman
© Matthew Millman

© Matthew Millman © Matthew Millman © Matthew Millman © Matthew Millman + 22

© Matthew Millman
© Matthew Millman

Text description provided by the architects. Built on the site of a one-time auto-body shop at Pine and Polk streets, The Austin is designed to fit into its trendy industrial neighborhood, which features a century-old oyster bar and a new-school barbershop that draw hipsters and old-timers alike. Its white-clad and glass façade lets in sunlight and city views; inside, architects Edmonds + Lee introduced the architectural idea of California Organic Modernism, weaving a carefully responsive interior design throughout the project’s architectural bones.

© Matthew Millman
© Matthew Millman

The lobby/ lounge is designed as a space to work and relax, with comfortable seating, music, and a front desk that has a concierge, takes lunch deliveries, and keeps beverages on tap. The space is saturated with rich, enveloping gold tones, accented by slim planks of white oak slats arranged in a quick staccato that disappear into the ceiling, the graceful move enhanced by the gentle glow of cove lighting. Decorative metal surrounding the fireplace brings to mind the automotive history of this particular city parcel, and also reflects the colors of the room back onto itself. The public areas are punctuated by ethereal moments interjected into the everyday: the mail room features cove lighting used to frame the striking matte black mailboxes that follow the walls like a ribbon, the keyholes transformed against that backdrop into a graphic element all their own. Anchored by a soaring soft white ceiling and the subtle texture of oak plank floors, it’s both decadent and minimal, bringing a warmth of tone and design to modernism.

© Matthew Millman
© Matthew Millman

The residences offer a graceful and cozy counterpoint to the bold public areas, opening up with a bright color palette and expansive, arresting views. The 100 residences in the building feature an open-plan design, with kitchens made for entertaining and bathrooms with floating vanities. The heavy concrete columns that make up the interior structural support also act as both a visual and spatial element in the homes, hinting at separations in program while drawing all the focus to the expansive city views just past them. A warm, neutral palette here lets the light take center stage as it sweeps across the room throughout the day.

© Matthew Millman
© Matthew Millman

Edmonds + Lee Architects
Wood Glass Concrete

Cite: "The Austin / Edmonds + Lee Architects" 19 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/904160/the-austin-edmonds-plus-lee-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

