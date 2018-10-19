World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Mixed Use Architecture
  4. United States
  5. Lemmo Architecture and Design
  6. 2016
  7. Clear Rock Ranch / Lemmo Architecture and Design

Clear Rock Ranch / Lemmo Architecture and Design

  • 10:00 - 19 October, 2018
Clear Rock Ranch / Lemmo Architecture and Design
Clear Rock Ranch / Lemmo Architecture and Design, © Casey Dunn
© Casey Dunn

© Casey Dunn © Casey Dunn © Casey Dunn © Casey Dunn + 20

  • Architects

    Lemmo Architecture and Design

  • Location

    Johnson City, Texas 78636, United States

  • Architects in Charge

    Ryan Lemmo, AIA and Stephanie Lemmo, Assoc. AIA.

  • Contractor

    Ron Reue Construction

  • Steel Fabrication

    Longhorn Welding

  • Structural Engineers

    Arch Consulting Engineers

  • Area

    450.0 ft2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Casey Dunn
© Casey Dunn
© Casey Dunn

Text description provided by the architects. Clear Rock Lookout is a raw steel hunting blind, writing studio, and observation deck that celebrates the stunning landscape and wildlife views. The 450sf building is nestled below a limestone cliff edge, and has to be “discovered” when approached from the top of the mesa. This gradual reveal of the building strengthens the unfolding landscape panorama made possible from the unique vantage provided by the structure.

© Casey Dunn
© Casey Dunn
Plans
Plans
© Casey Dunn
© Casey Dunn

The site was specifically chosen for its views by the owner after years of slowly traversing and mapping the wooded cliff edge. The modern form contrasts with the Hill Country vernacular used on the rest of the 1,000 acre West Texas ranch. Naturally weathering steel was chosen to age with the surroundings and to pay homage to the owner’s youth spent welding oil tanks.

© Casey Dunn
© Casey Dunn

Large sheets of glass, a variety of warm woods, and a highly detailed assembly complete the “jewelbox in the landscape” expression of the lookout.

Clear Rock Ranch received a local AIA Austin award in 2017.

Wall Sections
Wall Sections

Lemmo Architecture and Design
Cite: "Clear Rock Ranch / Lemmo Architecture and Design" 19 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/904156/clear-rock-ranch-lemmo-architecture-and-design/> ISSN 0719-8884

