All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Chile
  5. Gonzalo Mardones V Arquitectos
  6. 2017
  7. Casatru / Gonzalo Mardones V Arquitectos

Casatru / Gonzalo Mardones V Arquitectos

Casatru / Gonzalo Mardones V Arquitectos
Casatru / Gonzalo Mardones V Arquitectos, © Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh

  • Architects

    Gonzalo Mardones V Arquitectos

  • Location

    Cachagua, Chile

  • Architect in Charge

    Gonzalo Mardones Viviani

  • Associates

    Gonzalo Mardones F., María Jesús Mardones F

  • Area

    414.5 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Nico Saieh

  • Construction

    Constructora Lagosal

  • Structural Calculation

    Ruiz y Saavedra

  • Lightning

    Paulina Sir
© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh

Text description provided by the architects. The CASATRU is located on a steep slope facing the sea of Chile in Beranda, Zapallar.

© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh

The access to the house is from above in order to bury the level of children's bedrooms, allowing to leave all the enclosures of the house with sea views.

© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh

The house is a rectangle rotated so as to open to the north and west, protecting the expansion areas of the cold winds from the south.

© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh

As usual in our work was chosen as main material exposed concrete, This was use in all its facades with incorporation of titanium dioxide. This fulfills the dual purpose of whitening the concrete and absorbing part of the ultraviolet radiation. As well as photosynthesis, transforming carbon dioxide into pure oxygen, thanks to sunlight and chlorophyll, photocatalysis is a chemical process that neutralizes toxic compounds.

© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh

The house inside is entirely white, in order to enhance the natural lighting achieved through the use of vertical, horizontal and diagonal light.

The doors and windows are made of cedar wood.

© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh
Section
Section
© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Buildings Residential Chile
Cite: "Casatru / Gonzalo Mardones V Arquitectos" [Casatru / Gonzalo Mardones V Arquitectos] 19 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. (Trans. Hernández, Diego) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/904148/casatru-gonzalo-mardones-v-arquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884

