Casatru / Gonzalo Mardones V Arquitectos

+ 21

Architects Gonzalo Mardones V Arquitectos

Location Cachagua, Chile

Architect in Charge Gonzalo Mardones Viviani

Associates Gonzalo Mardones F., María Jesús Mardones F

Area 414.5 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Nico Saieh

Manufacturers Loading...

Construction Constructora Lagosal

Structural Calculation Ruiz y Saavedra

Lightning Paulina Sir More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The CASATRU is located on a steep slope facing the sea of Chile in Beranda, Zapallar.

The access to the house is from above in order to bury the level of children's bedrooms, allowing to leave all the enclosures of the house with sea views.

The house is a rectangle rotated so as to open to the north and west, protecting the expansion areas of the cold winds from the south.

As usual in our work was chosen as main material exposed concrete, This was use in all its facades with incorporation of titanium dioxide. This fulfills the dual purpose of whitening the concrete and absorbing part of the ultraviolet radiation. As well as photosynthesis, transforming carbon dioxide into pure oxygen, thanks to sunlight and chlorophyll, photocatalysis is a chemical process that neutralizes toxic compounds.

The house inside is entirely white, in order to enhance the natural lighting achieved through the use of vertical, horizontal and diagonal light.

The doors and windows are made of cedar wood.