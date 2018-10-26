World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices
  4. Finland
  5. Arkkitehtitoimisto HKP
  6. 2014
  7. Eventes Business Garden / Arkkitehtitoimisto HKP

Eventes Business Garden / Arkkitehtitoimisto HKP

  • 21:00 - 26 October, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Eventes Business Garden / Arkkitehtitoimisto HKP
Save this picture!
Eventes Business Garden / Arkkitehtitoimisto HKP, © Mika Huisman
© Mika Huisman

© Mika Huisman © Mika Huisman © Mika Huisman © Mika Huisman + 17

    • Client

      PEAB Oy, Outotec Oyj

    • Interior Design

      Gullstén-Inkinen, Arno Puukko

    • Structural Design

      Insinööritoimisto SRT

    • HVAC Design

      FCG/Asplan Oy

    • Electrical Design

      SIR-Sähkö Oy
      • More Specs Less Specs
    Save this picture!
    © Mika Huisman
    © Mika Huisman

    Text description provided by the architects. Eventes Business Garden is an office center located in Matinkylä, Espoo. It has six floors of flexible and configurable office space and two underground parking floors. Flexibility was already tested during the design process when the building was transformed into the headquarters for the mining technology company Outotec.

    Save this picture!
    © Mika Huisman
    © Mika Huisman

    The ground floor features meeting and restaurant facilities. The E-shape of the building provides maximum window surface and rooms which are free-flowing and light. A large scale green wall was placed in the lobby to ensure air quality and well-being.

    Save this picture!
    © Mika Huisman
    © Mika Huisman
    Save this picture!
    Ground Floor Plan
    Ground Floor Plan
    Save this picture!
    © Mika Huisman
    © Mika Huisman

    At a distance the building appears white thus blending in with the surrounding architecture. By placing colorful surfaces between vertical white metal planes, the facade was made colorful in a way that becomes apparent when driving by the building. The angle of the spectator defines the vividness of the colors therefore creating a kinetic and transforming experience. The scaling of the vertical planes and the colorful surfaces in the facades are adjusted to the speed of passers by –the pedestrian side has a smaller and more vivid scale than the motorway side.

    Save this picture!
    © Mika Huisman
    © Mika Huisman

    View the complete gallery

    Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
    Save this project
    Share in Whatsapp
    About this office
    Arkkitehtitoimisto HKP
    Office

    Products:

    Glass Steel

    See more:

    Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Offices Office buildings Finland
    Cite: "Eventes Business Garden / Arkkitehtitoimisto HKP" 26 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/904135/eventes-business-garden-arkkitehtitoimisto-hkp/> ISSN 0719-8884

    世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

    想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

    翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

    You've started following your first account!

    Did you know?

    You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

    Go to my stream