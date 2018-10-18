World
The Tallest Residential Building in the World is coming to New York City

The Tallest Residential Building in the World is coming to New York City
The Tallest Residential Building in the World is coming to New York City, Central Park Tower. Image Courtesy of ASGG & Wordsearch
Central Park Tower. Image Courtesy of ASGG & Wordsearch

The design for the tallest residential building in the world has been unveiled, situated in New York City. “Central Park Tower” by Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill architecture will stand at 1,550 feet (472 meters). The firm’s Jeddah tower in Saudi Arabia is also currently under construction, on track to be the world’s tallest tower.

Central Park Tower. Image Courtesy of ASGG & Wordsearch
Central Park Tower. Image Courtesy of ASGG & Wordsearch

Having been proposed by developers Extell in 2012, the landmark tower will sit along Manhattan’s 57th Street corridor, also known as “Billionaire’s Row.”

The scheme will feature “ultra-luxury condominium residences, dynamic amenity spaces as well as a 285,000-square-foot Nordstrom department store.” The 7-story flagship Nordstrom store will feature a rippling glazed façade, allowing natural light to illuminate the Rottet Studio-designed interior.

Above, the tower will be set back from the street edge to maximize views across Central Park, and will contain 179 residential units and 50,000 square feet of luxury services and amenities. On the 100th floor, residents will avail of a 15,000-square-foot terrace, indoor and outdoor pools, a playground, and a fitness center.

Central Park Tower. Image Courtesy of ASGG & Wordsearch
Central Park Tower. Image Courtesy of ASGG & Wordsearch

When completed, Central Park Tower will sit in proximity to SHoP’s super-slender tower at 111 West 57th Street, which is currently under construction. Last month, we reported that pieces of the scheme’s terracotta facade had begun to go missing.

Central Park Tower is estimated to be completed in 2020, the same year as ASGG's Jeddah Tower. For the scheme’s development, ASGG worked in collaboration with architects Adamson Associates.

News via: ASGG / Extell

Niall Patrick Walsh
Author

Cite: Niall Patrick Walsh. "The Tallest Residential Building in the World is coming to New York City" 18 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/904133/the-tallest-residential-building-in-the-world-is-coming-to-new-york-city/> ISSN 0719-8884

