  7. Punta Caliza Hotel Holbox / ESTUDIO MACIAS PEREDO

Punta Caliza Hotel Holbox / ESTUDIO MACIAS PEREDO

Punta Caliza Hotel Holbox / ESTUDIO MACIAS PEREDO
Punta Caliza Hotel Holbox / ESTUDIO MACIAS PEREDO, © César Béjar
© César Béjar

© César Béjar © César Béjar © César Béjar © César Béjar + 39

  • Architects

    ESTUDIO MACIAS PEREDO

  • Location

    Holbox, Quintana Roo, Mexico

  • Authors

    Salvador Macías Corona, Magui Peredo Arenas

  • Coordinator

    Leonardo Ruíz

  • Architecture Team

    Claudia Muñoz, Denisse Sandoval, Carlos Mendiola, Mauricio Vázquez, Andrea Arregui, Ernesto Rizo

  • Area

    600.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    César Béjar

  • Model Photographs

    César Béjar

  • Text

    Víctor Alcérreca

  • Interior Design

    Claudia Muñoz

  • Constructor

    Cipriano Hernández

  • Consultants

    Salvador Reyes, Josefina Larraín
© César Béjar
© César Béjar

Text description provided by the architects. The beach is far away. In a "residual" land, without facing the sea and near the untouchable boundary of the mangrove, three volumes contain in this hotel its own aquatic landscape. Three long vegetable roofs shelter the rooms without touching each other. In this way, the 'palapa' retains its clear, simple construction. This archaic logic, learned from the Mayan house, allows the walls to be independent from their structural work. The room is sheltered between the water, which sneaks from the flooded patio, in a brief reminder of the mangrove that populates the island of Holbox. Rest under a palapa built with solid cedar and intense aroma, experience as a space, is the premise of all rooms, which for this reason do not allow a second floor.

© César Béjar
© César Béjar
Axonometric
Axonometric
© César Béjar
© César Béjar

A simple pragmatic thought would suggest crossing the circulations to the center, in front of the rooms. Instead, take the walkers to the perimeter of the property, leaving the core of the project only to inhabit wet. The small hotel rises from the land to deal with sea climbs on an unstable island; or, it is ahead of that condition with its waterlogged cloister, as you want to see it. In the narrowest angle of the project, like a keel, a tower gives space to the services, while allowing to lean over the mangrove towards the two bodies of water that define that strip of land that we call Holbox.

© César Béjar
© César Béjar
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© César Béjar
© César Béjar

ESTUDIO MACIAS PEREDO
Cite: "Punta Caliza Hotel Holbox / ESTUDIO MACIAS PEREDO" [Punta Caliza Hotel Holbox / ESTUDIO MACIAS PEREDO] 17 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. (Trans. Hernández, Diego) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/904132/punta-caliza-hotel-holbox-estudio-macias-peredo/> ISSN 0719-8884

