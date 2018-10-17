Punta Caliza Hotel Holbox / ESTUDIO MACIAS PEREDO

+ 39

Architects ESTUDIO MACIAS PEREDO

Location Holbox, Quintana Roo, Mexico

Authors Salvador Macías Corona, Magui Peredo Arenas

Coordinator Leonardo Ruíz

Architecture Team Claudia Muñoz, Denisse Sandoval, Carlos Mendiola, Mauricio Vázquez, Andrea Arregui, Ernesto Rizo

Area 600.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs César Béjar

Model Photographs César Béjar

Text Víctor Alcérreca

Interior Design Claudia Muñoz

Constructor Cipriano Hernández

Consultants Salvador Reyes, Josefina Larraín More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The beach is far away. In a "residual" land, without facing the sea and near the untouchable boundary of the mangrove, three volumes contain in this hotel its own aquatic landscape. Three long vegetable roofs shelter the rooms without touching each other. In this way, the 'palapa' retains its clear, simple construction. This archaic logic, learned from the Mayan house, allows the walls to be independent from their structural work. The room is sheltered between the water, which sneaks from the flooded patio, in a brief reminder of the mangrove that populates the island of Holbox. Rest under a palapa built with solid cedar and intense aroma, experience as a space, is the premise of all rooms, which for this reason do not allow a second floor.

A simple pragmatic thought would suggest crossing the circulations to the center, in front of the rooms. Instead, take the walkers to the perimeter of the property, leaving the core of the project only to inhabit wet. The small hotel rises from the land to deal with sea climbs on an unstable island; or, it is ahead of that condition with its waterlogged cloister, as you want to see it. In the narrowest angle of the project, like a keel, a tower gives space to the services, while allowing to lean over the mangrove towards the two bodies of water that define that strip of land that we call Holbox.