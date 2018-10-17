Reddymade Wins the Times Square Valentine Heart Design Competition of 2019

Reddymade has been unveiled as the winner of the Valentine Heart Design Competition installation in Times Square, New York. The scheme is inspired by the “history of the iconic New York urban space and its presence in the eyes of the world as a byword for a thriving intersection of people, place, and culture.”

The winning team explored the tectonic possibilities of intersecting shapes, investigating what happens with two different planes intersect. The resulting sculpture created two converging planes merging together to create an iconic ‘X’ which, when intersected by a cylindrical volume, creates a heart-shaped space.

In winning the competition, Reddymade overcame eight finalists, namely Agency Agency / Tei Carpenter, Buro Koray Duman, Isometric Studio, NHDM / Nahyun Hwang and David Eugin Moon, Only If Architecture, Splice Design, and Studio 397.

The competition asked participants to contemplate “how a Valentine sent from the heart of Times Square might embrace various expressions of love” and to speculate if “the public art installation can generate connections and ignite conversations that articulate our aspirations as individuals, as a city, as a nation, and beyond.”

For us the message is: at the meeting of difference and division, when justice, equality, and democracy are inserted, love can be created.

-Reddymade

The event was organized by AIA New York, in partnership with Times Square Arts. The proposals for the competition will be exhibited at the Center for Architecture until November 3rd 2018.

This is the 11th edition of the Times Square Valentine Heart Design Competition. Previous winners have included: Collective-LOK (2016); Stereotank (2015); Young Projects (2014); Situ Studio (2013); BIG (Bjarke Ingels Group) (2012); Freecell (2011); Moorhead & Moorhead (2010); and Gage / Clemenceau Architects (2009).

News via: Reddymade / Center for Architecture