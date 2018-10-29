World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Library
  4. China
  5. GEEDESIGN
  6. 2018
  7. HeFei Fei River Central Smart Garden Library / GEEDESIGN

HeFei Fei River Central Smart Garden Library / GEEDESIGN

  • 21:00 - 29 October, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
HeFei Fei River Central Smart Garden Library / GEEDESIGN
Save this picture!
HeFei Fei River Central Smart Garden Library / GEEDESIGN, © Shengliang Su
© Shengliang Su

© Shengliang Su © Shengliang Su © Shengliang Su © Shengliang Su + 25

  • Architects

    GEEDESIGN

  • Location

    Tangmo Road, Longchuan Road, Hefei, China

  • Architect in Charge

    Di Ye, Hu Xie, Haiting Ye

  • Design Team

    Songfeng Fan, Dan Tang, Yi Pan, Qiulin Chen, Ruohan Xu, Penghui Liu, Cong Liu

  • Area

    1760.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Shengliang Su

  • Project Development

    Vanke, Cinda, Overseas Chinese Town

  • Landscape Design

    Z+T STUDIO

  • Interior Design

    HORIZONTAL SPACE DESIGN
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Shengliang Su
© Shengliang Su
Save this picture!
© Shengliang Su
© Shengliang Su

Text description provided by the architects. This project is located above the development axis of the HeFei Financial Business Central, along the South Fei River. This is an ideal location, giving the project tremendous possibilities for future development. By reconstructing the mixed-use building, we hope to redefine the architecture and landscape, as well as interior design and user interaction, thus reflecting the essence of contemporary cosmopolitan lifestyle.

Save this picture!
© Shengliang Su
© Shengliang Su

In the preliminary design phase of HeFei Smart Garden Library, rejuvenation of project peripherals in order to provide an ideal living space was the essential objective. Through rational layout, complex space optimization, the façade presented meets the modern populace’s need for communal space. From this foundation, we placed utmost attention to the project’s spatial design, and achieved maximum estate rejuvenation.

Save this picture!
© Shengliang Su
© Shengliang Su
Save this picture!
Courtesy of GEEDESIGN
Courtesy of GEEDESIGN
Save this picture!
© Shengliang Su
© Shengliang Su

In the initial design of the library, starting from a cube, we created a curved interface as the main structure through reducing and overlapping of the cube using different construction techniques, ingeniously adapting to the surrounding environment, expressing its gentle and unique individuality simultaneously. We are building a floating island, but not a lonely island. The interweaving influence of the city square, the city main road and green landscape (on the library) will bring a different experience for the public.

Save this picture!
© Shengliang Su
© Shengliang Su

From a distance, the colour, tone and volume changes with the angles, making the whole building intriguing and flexible. The city square extends out into the core library complex, attracting crowds to partake in activities. The facade facing the water body creates a soft floating cantilever-like reflection, while the façade facing the city highway impresses with it’s steady and spacious feel.

Save this picture!
© Shengliang Su
© Shengliang Su
Save this picture!
© Shengliang Su
© Shengliang Su

The confluence of black, grey and white accentuates the intense sense of sculpture impression, while the brown embellishments provide warmth. The interspersed glass and flow of water disperses any possible dullness. Water is light and attractive; glass connects the indoor and outdoor spaces, inviting both light and shade, space and time. Regardless of day or night, natural or manmade, the traversing light gives this sculptural building a sense of spatial transparency and dreamlike reality, akin to a floating island within the city.

Save this picture!
© Shengliang Su
© Shengliang Su

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
GEEDESIGN
Office

Products:

Glass Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Library China
Cite: "HeFei Fei River Central Smart Garden Library / GEEDESIGN" 29 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/904113/hefei-fei-river-central-smart-garden-library-geedesign/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Shengliang Su

合肥淝河中央智慧公园图书馆 / 致逸设计

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream