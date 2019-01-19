World
A New Life for a Little Tower / studio aledolci&co

  • 05:00 - 19 January, 2019
A New Life for a Little Tower / studio aledolci&co
A New Life for a Little Tower / studio aledolci&co, © Martina Mambrin
© Martina Mambrin

© Martina Mambrin

© Martina Mambrin
© Martina Mambrin

Text description provided by the architects. Halfway between the historic center of Garda and Punta San Vigilio is the tower that, close to the beach, enjoys a full of scenic beauty of the place. The tower is inside the park of a private villa, and can also be reached by water at the landing stage of relevance.

Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Martina Mambrin
© Martina Mambrin

Of historical matrix, the tower has undergone several building interventions over time, the last one dating back to the '70s that used it as a holiday home, as an outbuilding of the villa behind it.

© Martina Mambrin
© Martina Mambrin

The redevelopment project concerns the interventions on the external surface, the restoration of the walls, a new distribution of minimal impact systems, and a new interior design.

© Martina Mambrin
© Martina Mambrin

The interior design of the tower is a Spartan vocation linked to its function as a holiday home. The lighting system has been studied ad hoc, as well as the design of custom-made furniture, the choice of materials and textures. 

Section
Section
© Martina Mambrin
© Martina Mambrin

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Refurbishment Renovation Interiors Architecture Residential Houses Interiors Italy
Cite: "A New Life for a Little Tower / studio aledolci&co" 19 Jan 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/904100/a-new-life-for-a-little-tower-studio-aledolci-and-co/> ISSN 0719-8884

