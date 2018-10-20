World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Australia
  5. Luigi Rosselli Architects
  6. 2016
  7. Bridge Building / Luigi Rosselli Architects

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Bridge Building / Luigi Rosselli Architects

  • 21:00 - 20 October, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Bridge Building / Luigi Rosselli Architects
Save this picture!
Bridge Building / Luigi Rosselli Architects, © Edward Birch
© Edward Birch

© Edward Birch © Edward Birch © Edward Birch © Edward Birch + 12

Save this picture!
© Edward Birch
© Edward Birch

Text description provided by the architects. Water is a precious element in residential architecture, almost an essential element of happiness. In Islamic architecture, water is used as a balm to restless minds and is often found in psychiatric hospitals. This justifies our manic search of waterfronts, beachfront, harbourfronts, lakefronts, and riverfronts to settle in.

Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan

Water is also a divisive element; it creates a barrier or forms a border, such as the moats that surrounded medieval castles, or the swimming pools of today. Australian swimming pools, in particular, create barriers that not just inexperienced swimmers but ones that all residents must face owing to a strict pool fencing code.

Save this picture!
© Edward Birch
© Edward Birch

This home in Hunters Hill is accessible only by bridging the swimming pool that surrounds the house on two sides. The structure of the bridge is a pair of slender stainless steel beams covered by a timber slatted walkway; the same slatted timber forms the pool fence on the side; at a required height of 1200mm.

Save this picture!
© Edward Birch
© Edward Birch

The home itself is an ‘L’ shaped two-story residence, with dual aspect, facing the pool on the northern side and a garden to the rear on the other side. A tall sandstone corner contains the external barbeque and the internal fireplace. The general planning and proportions of the house lead to a calm and contemplative design where water is present in every aspect and conveys a sense of tranquillity and balance.

Save this picture!
© Edward Birch
© Edward Birch

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Luigi Rosselli Architects
Office

Products:

Wood Stone Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Refurbishment Extension Australia
Cite: "Bridge Building / Luigi Rosselli Architects" 20 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/904093/bridge-building-luigi-rosselli-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream